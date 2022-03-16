Denver Based Italian Restaurant Opening Soon

A new Italian restaurant will be opening soon. Carolina Cossío/Unsplash

Fast-casual restaurants have been the name of the game of late. Several fast-casual restaurants serving various styles of food have opened in greater Phoenix over the last several years. The hybrid between fast-food and sit-down dining allows patrons to come in, receive their order quickly, and enjoy their food, all without spending the kind of time necessary for a more traditional restaurant with waiters and servers. And now, a popular Denver-based fast-casual restaurant will be moving into the area.

Mici Handcrafted Italian is a fast-casual restaurant serving an assortment of Italian food and will be moving into the Copper State for the first time with its move to Gilbert. The Gilbert location is currently penciled in to open this summer on the corner of Power and Ray. However, the restaurant will not be on its own for long, as a secondary location is also planned for Queen Creek later in the year.

Unlike other fast-casual restaurants that start as the concept of local professionals looking to turn a profit, Mici is 100% Italian. The name, short for Miceli, is named after the owner, who was born and raised in Italy. So while many of the menu items have been tweaked to be prepared faster for those looking for the fast-casual experience, everything is still based on recipes from the European nation.

There is food for all ages at Mici Handcrafted Italian. Children will even be given pizza dough to play with while they wait for their food. All the food is based on Miceli family recipes and none of the ingredients use hormones or preservatives. All sauces are simmered for hours before being served, in order to help the flavors marinate and to give patrons the highest-quality meal in the shortest time possible.

Mici Handcrafted Italian is also a family business that remains in the Miceli family. Jeff, Michael, and Kim Miceli are all founders, while other members of the Miceli family work as advisers and members on the board of operations.

Each location does have a slightly different menu, as menus are based on what foods can be purchased locally. However, there are some staple items guests to the Gilbert location will be able to enjoy. This includes several salads, such as a Caprese, casa (Gorgonzola, red grapes, walnuts, mixed greens, and a balsamic vinaigrette), and a Cesare. Pizza is also made to order, and there are several pasta dishes, including spaghetti and meatball, alfredo, marinara, lasagna (a third-generation recipe), and tortellini alla Miceli.