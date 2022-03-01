Popular Restaurant Expanding, Opening 2 New Locations

More breakfast food options will be opening soon. Mary West/Unsplash

Sometimes there’s nothing like an expertly crafted bloody mary. Whether it's the hair of the dog that bit you, or you’re starting your morning off with that spicy tang, it’s enough to soothe and invigorate, all at the same time. Combine that with fun surroundings and an expansive food menu and you may have just found yourself a new go-to destination. It’s also something that has made one local restaurant incredibly popular in recent years. Enough to help it continually expand throughout the Valley, with two new locations on the way.

The team behind Hash Kitchen has been busy this last year or so. From signing deals to take the restaurant national to opening Mexican and Italian restaurants, Hash Kitchen has shown no signs of slowing down, and that includes two brand new locations that will pop up in metro Phoenix.

Has Kitchen is probably best known for its build-your-own bloody mary bar. If you enjoy a classic without all the over-the-top food decorations, that’s up to you, or if you like to load it up with enough garnishes to feed a small family, you can do that as well. It’s part of what makes Hash Kitchen so popular. That and the always-bumping DJ. It might not be the kind of location to nurse a hangover, but it is the destination for someone who wants to have a bit of toe-tapping fun with their breakfast.

Beyond the music and bloody marys, Hash Kitchen highlights its HK Hashes as must-tries. This includes the Hangover Hash, which is crispy hash potatoes, topped with two eggs with the addition of five-hour prime braised beef, mozzarella, a poached egg, jalapeno cornbread, as well as friend onion rings and hollandaise sauce. Other highlights options include the chicken drum pop hash, the braised green chili pork and grits hash, and The Best F$*%ing Birria Hash.

For those who like things sweet for their breakfast, the restaurant offers cannoli donuts, hot glazed donuts served with a warm sugar glaze, and Billionaire’s Bacon, which is thick slab applewood smoked bacon with a yuzu glaze, honey, and brown-sugar chili rub with 24K gold flakes on top.

The two new restaurants will open this fall in Gilbert and Peoria respectively. The Gilbert destination will be tucked into the Verde at Cooley Station (which is at Williams Field and Recker). The Peoria location will be found in the P83 Entertainment District. For the latest on Hash Kitchen expansions make sure to follow the restaurant’s Facebook page.