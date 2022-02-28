Authentic Thai Restaurant and Bar Opening

Fresh Thai food will be served soon. Jerome Jome/Unsplash

For those who wish to relieve their backpacking through Asia days, or who simply are hungry for food that’s not tacos or burgers, a new Thai restaurant is opening in downtown Phoenix. Promising to bring the fresh, vibrant tastes of the Southeast Asian nation, guests will find everything from classic Thai seafood, curries, and of course, pad-thai.

Yotaka Promtun-Martin with her husband Alex Martin dipped their toes into the idea of opening a restaurant back in 2019. It started as a pop-up in Scottsdale and received rave reviews. However, the couple didn’t want to dive head-first into the world of owning a physical restaurant until the forced restaurant closures and government mandates had passed.

Lom Wong, which is what they called the pop-up, will become an official part of the downtown Phoenix community when it opens in Roosevelt Row this March. The rough translation of “lom wong” is “gathering in a circle to eat.”

Yotaka hails from San Makhet, a small village of about 10,000 people in Northern Thailand. The community is just south of Chiang Rai. During this time, she learned how to cook with her family. She eventually met Alex, who was visiting Chiang Mai at the time, and the rest is romantic history. Now, many of these dishes she learned how to cook at a young age will be served at Lom Wong.

Before starting their pop-up restaurant, the couple would invite guests over to their home as they put on weekly dinners. They even offered takeout to friends and guests during the pandemic, in order to continue giving those who loved Yotaka’s cooking the ability to enjoy throughout the lockdown. Some of the pop-up dinners were put on to raise money for the Moklen people, who are an Indigenous community that lives in southern Thailand along the Andaman Sea. Developers have pushed them from their ancestral land, despite their best efforts. Some of the menu items will include southern Thai seafood recipes from the Moklen people, from which Yotaka and Alex learned directly.

The menu at Lom Wong will rotate, based on what’s in season. This will help ensure the dishes are the freshest possible and give additional reasons to guests to stop by frequently in order to try something new. The food will be authentic and will steer clear of the Americanized versions of pad thai that have popped up around the country.

The restaurant is located at 218 North Portland Street in Phoenix. Hours of operation will be released when the official opening date is announced.