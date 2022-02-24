Taco Restaurant Opening, Includes Self-Pour Beer Tap

Pour yourself a beer with a plate full of tacos. Xavier Crook/Unsplash

If there’s one thing that helps wash down a freshly made taco perfectly, it’s a crisp, cold drink. It’s why tacos and beer or tacos and margaritas often go hand-in-hand. Around greater Phoenix, it’s not difficult to find restaurants willing to sling a chilled beer with lime wedge along with their specialty tacos, or bars that feature their own take on tacos with a wide selection of draft beverages. So bringing a new taco restaurant that sells beer to the Valley isn’t anything new. However, there’s a new take on the food and beverage pairing that hasn’t been seen before in the region.

Taco Boys is bringing the very first self-pour beer and margarita tap to Glendale. As the name suggests, the restaurant specializes in tacos. And these aren’t the dainty, undersized tacos some restaurants offer. These are the about-to-burst tacos, and with plenty of variety, any taco lover will find something new to enjoy. However, it’s the beverage setup that really sets this location apart.

For someone that is interested in purchasing an alcoholic beverage, guests will show their ID and then receive a wrist bracelet. The guest will then select the beverage of choice, and the wrist bracelet, which has their table information on it, will tally the beverage. This way, patrons won’t be forced to wait for their server to put in an order for a beer or another margarita. All they need to do is go and grab their own beverage. It’s basically a soda fountain for adults.

There will be 20 beers on tap at once, with several staple beers and a number of rotating taps mixed in. This is in addition to the house-made draft margarita (made using 3 Amigos Tequila). Guests will also be able to sample the beverages free of charge. So, if there is a new craft beer a visitor hasn’t had before, they can taste test it without having to pay for it.

Taco Boys already has two locations in greater Phoenix, but the one opening in Glendale will be the first to offer this self-pour beer and margarita tap. The new location, which is family-owned (the originally launched in 2019), is a stone’s throw from State Farm Stadium and can be found at the corner of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. Currently, it is scheduled to open in April. For those who can't wait, the other two locations in Phoenix and Tempe are currently open.