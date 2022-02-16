Pizza Shop Closes, Fan-Favorite Restaurant Moves In

Swap out pizza for a rack of ribs. Alexandru-Bogdan Ghita/Unsplash

Patrons of the Desert Rose Pizzeria Gastropub & Steaks restaurant may have started to see changes in the decor and even in the menu of their favorite pizza restaurant. That’s because ownership has decided to pull the plug on the Desert Rose pizza aspect and pivot to a different venture.

Nichole Morris and Ab Lattouf purchased the Horny Toad restaurant several years ago. The popular Crave Creek restaurant had been around since 1976, making it the oldest original restaurant in the neighborhood. The menu, combined with the western-themed decor and large Christmas store, had endeared it to the local community. And now, Nichole and Ab want to take what worked so long in Cave Creek and blend it into the Glendale community. They are doing this by transforming Desert Rose Pizzeria into a second Horny Toad.

There have already been some under-the-radar changes made. Despite original signs remaining up, the restaurant swapped out its menu, and even the official Facebook page and website have transitioned over to The Horny Toad branding.

What does all of this mean for fans of Desert Rose Pizzeria? Many of the changes will be superficial. Mostly cosmetic tweaks made around the restaurant as well as new signs, although management and most of the staff will remain the same. The biggest difference though will be found with what is found on the menu itself.

While the original Desert Rose Pizzeria focused primarily on pizza (with some additional options, including steaks), the pizza menu will be reduced in size. This has been done so the restaurant can bring in the majority of the Horny Toad menu, which includes everything from burgers and sandwiches to fried chicken, rack of ribs, and strawberry shortcake (the strawberry shortcake was previously awarded “Best Dessert” by New Times Magazine).

So for lovers of the extensive pizza menu, there will be some items that are removed, although, for longtime visitors of the Desert Rose, it may be possible to request some of these off-menu items.

The location of the new Horny Toad restaurant in Glendale is found right where the old Desert Rose was located, at 6729 North 57th Drive. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday, it is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 AM until 10 PM, on Friday from 11 AM until 1 AM, on Saturday from 9 AM until 1 AM, and on Sunday from 9 AM until 9 PM.

The original Horny Toad restaurant is at 6738 East Cave Creek Road.