Restaurant Chain Opens 3,000th Location in Town

Bret Kavanaugh/Unsplash

With the abundance of Mexican restaurants located throughout metro Phoenix, it only makes sense a national burrito chain would select the city as its landing spot for a major milestone opening.

Chipotle Mexican Grill officially announced the 3,000th restaurant as it opened the location in Phoenix. The new restaurant takes advantage of the digital upgrades the restaurant chain has been starting to roll out around the country. Patrons will notice next to the burgundy and black sign the restaurant is a “digital kitchen.” Even the drive-through lane is known as a “Chipotlane.” All of this branding is done to help promote the digital ordering opportunities guests have. Those hungry for Chipotle can put in a digital order from their phone, pay through their mobile device, and then go and pick up their food without the delayed wait time of ordering and paying in place (as well as waiting for the burrito to be made).

The restaurant also features a walk-up window for those who want to grab some food but don’t have a car. It also helps future-proof the restaurant in the event of another pandemic and the interior eating area is blocked off. Many restaurants are starting to add these walk-up ordering features so they can still serve the community.

Chipotle Mexican Grill started out in 1993. Steve Ells, the founder of the restaurant, attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York. Upon graduating he moved to San Francisco and started out as a line cook. He saw firsthand how popular burritos were and eventually took this knowledge with him to Denver where he opened the first Chipotle Mexican Grill, across the street from the University of Denver. The restaurant was almost an instant success. A second restaurant opened two years later, and eventually, the brand expanded out of Colorado in 1998. This was done with the help of a $360 million investment from McDonald’s, although the restaurant chain eventually pulled all of its funding almost a decade later (at which point the value had skyrocketed to $1.5 billion). At the time, McDonald’s wanted Chipotle to add drive-through windows, which the restaurant chain refused to do. And yet now Chipotle has seen the benefit in having the feature and has adapted many of the digital ordering features available at McDonald’s

Chipotle has its sights set on opening another 4,000 restaurants in the coming years, so chances are greater Phoenix will see more than its share of new locations pop up around town. The 3,000th location is at 3185 East Bell Road here in Phoenix.