West Coast Coffee Chain Opening New Location in Town

A new coffee shop is coming to town. Mike Kenneally/Unsplash

For anyone who doesn’t want to deal with the hassle of going inside to order a coffee, drive-through coffee shops help speed up the process (and, in Tucson, you can remain in your air-conditioned vehicle without bearing the summer heat). And now, a popular Oregon-based coffee shop is opening a drive-through-only destination, right in the heart of Tucson.

Black Rock Coffee Bar already has one other location in town. Further north in Metro Phoenix, it has around two dozen shops as well (including a recently added coffee joint inside of the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium). The growing popularity of the West Coast coffee shop continues here in Arizona, and the second location in the Old Pueblo may not be the last.

The new drive-through destination is located at 8601 East Golf Links Road, right on the intersection of South Pantano Parkway. For anyone who drives into town for work, or who is located on this side of town, it makes for an excellent opportunity to pull up and grab one of the many hot and cold beverages Black Rock Coffee Bar specializes in.

The coffee shop officially opened its drive-through window to customers on Friday, January 21, but there are specials going on throughout this week to celebrate as well. The first 200 customers will receive a free mug on Monday, January 24. On Tuesday, Flavored Fuel orders will cost just $2. For anyone who has signed up for the loyalty rewards program (this can be done right through one of the Black Rock locations or online), all orders made on Wednesday will generate five times the points. On Thursday, the first 250 customers will receive a free t-shirt, and on Friday, January 28, $2 tastes will be given out.

The drive-through location will have a wide assortment of beverage options to choose from. This includes classics like traditional drip coffee, white mocha, lattes and cappuccinos, Americanos, as well as cold brews and regular mochas. There are also specialty coffee cocktails served up, such as the ever-popular Mexican Mocha, which comes with hints of almond, cinnamon, and vanilla. For those who are still a bit sleepy, there’s the Jackhammer, which is a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot. And then, for those who are running on fumes and who really need a boost to get through the day, the I.V. is the shop’s Irish Cream (an Irish cream breve), with an additional vanilla breve with 6 shots.