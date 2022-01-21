Chicago, IL

Chicago Pizzeria Opening New Restaurant in Town

Grab a slice of Chicago-style pizza.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash

A taste of Chicago is about to roll its way into Chandler. So for anyone who wants to get away from the thinner crust pizza that is commonly available in metro Phoenix or for transplants who have been craving a taste of back home, the Chicago-style pizza aims to satisfy. 

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is set to open in Chandler sometime in May, although the exact opening date has yet to be established. Located at the intersection of Queen Creek and Alma School, the restaurant will serve up all the classic Chicago-style of pizza, plus a number of other menu items that have been in the works for over 80 years. 

The namesake Lou Malnati first started working in a Chicago pizzeria back in the 1940s. He spent the next several decades perfecting his craft as he learned the ins and outs of the industry. Then, by 1971, he and his wife opened their first Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in Lincolnwood, which is a suburb in the northern Chicagoland area.

Every Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria pizza, regardless of location, is made from scratch. The sauce and dough are all made in-house, while all of the tomatoes used in the sauce are hand-selected California vine-ripened tomatoes. This is because the style of tomato has more of a sweet, tangy taste to it than tomatoes grown in other regions of the United States (or Mexico). Even the mozzarella cheese used in the pizzas has come from the same small dairy producer for the last 40 years. 

Lou Malnati’s has since expanded from the first location in greater Chicago. There are nearly 60 restaurants in Illinois, plus several found in Indiana and Wisconsin. Arizona is the only non-bordering state to have a Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. 

For anyone that wants to visit the new restaurant in Chandler but can’t wait until May, there are several destinations in metro Phoenix. This includes two Phoenix locations at 3431 North 56th Street and 100 East Camelback Road, one in Gilbert at 3115 South Val Vista Drive, a site on the border of Glendale and Arrowhead at 7507 West Rose Garden Lane, and a Scottsdale location of 17787 North Scottsdale Road. The Mesa location of 3510 East Baseline Road is carryout and delivery only. 

To stay on top of when the new Chandler location is set to open, make sure to check out the updated listings on the Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria website.

