Three Restaurants Opening in Downtown

New restaurants are coming your way. Pablo Merchant Montes/Unsplash

The popular Roosevelt Row arts district has seen exponential growth over the last several years. Even when one restaurant or bar closes, another is ready to move right in. And now, three fresh restaurants are set to move into this Phoenix hot spot.

For the better part of a year, there were plans for a large indoor karaoke, bowling, and indoor mini-golf destination set for this area in downtown Phoenix. However, when COVID hit, plans for the destination, known as Punch Bowl Social, hit a snag. The tenant was on the hook for a massive rent bill that relied on patrons to physically visit in order to make money. Due to the timing, Punch Bowl Social never had a chance and eventually filed for bankruptcy. That has left the large space vacant for the three new restaurant destinations to open up shop.

Ghost Donkey will take up a portion of the space. The restaurant, pegs itself as a mezcal and tequila bar, with plenty of interior neon lighting. At night, it offers up the feeling of an exotic red-light district, with nearly 100 mezcal and tequila spirits on hand. There will also be some finger food available for those who want a snack to go with their mezcal.

While the bowling alley aspect of Punch Bowl Social never came to pass, plenty of work did go into the physical construction of the alleys. Cham Pang Lanes will be fully taking advantage of this. It very much is the mix of a utopian bowling alley, with pool tables, pinball machines, as well as a circular bar. Guests will also find duckpin bowling, which uses shorter, wider pins. Food and cocktails will also be available.

And then there is the third option, which is designed to give individuals who want an outdoor green space the opportunity to kick back and enjoy the warmth and the greenery. Palma is an urban botanical sanctuary where a nursery of palm trees and other vegetation will offer guests a canopy of green to sit under. A water fountain will help enhance the atmosphere, while there will be plenty of cocktails to choose from. It will also be an Asian-inspired menu.

All three of the new restaurant destinations have plans on opening up somewhere around the middle or end of February. Finishing touches are in the works now, so it is possible for this to change. The three new locations will be opening up alongside a number of other restaurant options that have popped up in Roosevelt Row.