New Seafood Restaurant Opening Soon

A new seafood restaurant is coming. Andrew Davis/Unsplash

Tucson isn’t exactly swimming in seafood restaurants. However, with a recent announcement, things are about to get a bit easier for crab and shrimp lovers here in the Old Pueblo.

Angry Crab Shack has plans on opening a second location here in town as it moves into 5205 East Broadway Blvd (taking over for the former On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina). The original Angry Crab Shack in town opened back in 2015 at 1365 West Grant Road and, after seven years, the new location marks the first expansion of the franchise in Tucson.

For anyone interested in a classic low country boil, and would rather eat using their fingers instead of with a knife and fort, Angry Crab Shack is exactly that kind of place. Many of the meals include shrimp, corn, sausage, potatoes, and crab, which are then seasoned, tossed into a plastic bag, and then served at your table. You can spread your Angry Crab goodness then over your table and enjoy. While ordering you can ask for a variety of sauces and spice levels as well to help make it your own.

Plenty of bibs and napkins are handed out, so your clothing will be fully protected. For anyone who has ever visited the Southeastern United States and missed eating this style of food, Angry Crab Shack looks to make it possible.

The very first Angry Crab Shack opened in 2013, when Ron Lou, a former NFL player in Arizona, opened the location in Mesa. He said when opening the initial restaurant that he wanted something different from all the regular restaurants found in Metro Phoenix (and, with that extension, Tucson). Angry Crab Shack certainly fits that bill.

And, for those who do enjoy the food here, there are additional restaurants planned around Arizona over the next two years. So chances are, another location will pop up around greater Tucson as well.

There’s a wide range of seafood offerings to be had at Angry Crab Shack. Appetizers include everything from oysters (both raw and fried), clam strips, lobster crostini, onion rings, and the “fried sampler”. Clam chowder, gumbo, and several salads are also available. Main course meals include Jambalaya, Po’Boy, shrimp and grits, and the seafood boil, where you can customize the meal by adding everything from head-on shrimp, naked shrimp, king crab, crawfish, lobster, and muscles.

Hours of operation have not been announced for the expected February opening. However, the West Grant location is open from 11 AM until 10 PM, Sunday through Thursday, and 11 AM until 11 PM on Friday and Saturday.