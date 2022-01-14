Fan Favorite Local Restaurant Opens Second Location

More salad options are coming your way. Luisa Brimble/Unsplash

For health food lovers out there, it’s about to get a little bit easier when searching for healthy, nutritious options outside of your home. That is because local restaurant Choice Greens has officially opened its brand new location right here in Tucson.

The restaurant made things official, opening its doors on January 5. Located at 1825 East River Road (Suite 119), the restaurant is tucked away among other classic Tucson destinations, including Zinburger and Seis Kitchen. This way, even if you’re out with friends and someone wants to grab a burger, you still have the option to hop on over to Choice Greens.

The restaurant is much more than simply salads though. And while there are plenty of salad options (and toppings) to choose from, visitors will also find everything from mac and cheese to several made-to-order paninis. So no matter how picky an eater might be, they will find something to enjoy at Choice Greens.

This second location has been a long time coming. The original restaurant opened up at 2823 East Speedway nearly two decades ago. Whereas other restaurant owners tend to open a second variation after only a few years, Owners Paolo DeFilippis as well as Jeff and Fran Katz took their time. Of course, they haven’t only operated the single Choice Greens during this time. They have also opened other restaurants including Graze Premium Burgers, not to mention Truland Burgers & Greens (which essentially is a collected menu of both Choice Greens and Graze Burgers).

For anyone interested in visiting the new Choice Greens location (right on the corner of River and Campbell), it is open every day, starting at 11 AM and remaining open until 8 PM (the same is true for the East Speedway location as well).

Guests are more than welcome to order their food and enjoy it on location. They can also order their food ahead of time for pickup. The online ordering option is available right through the Choice Greens website.

The East Speedway location made its Tucson debut back in 2005. At the time, very few healthy restaurant options were available, and so the owners decided to fill the void with their own restaurant. Now, guests will find the ability to make their dream salads, with over 50 ingredients, plus 20 dressings to choose from. So whether it is ordered right from the menu or if a guest makes up their own salad, there is always plenty to choose from at Choice Greens.