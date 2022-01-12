Tucson, AZ

Popular Bubble Tea Shop Opening Second Location

If you’re a lover of boba tea, it’s about to get a little bit easier for you to satisfy those cravings. The popular Ni Hao Tea here in Tucson has announced it's opening a new location, right on the corner of Campbell and Glenn. And, best of all, the wait for the new shop is set to open on the last day of the month on Monday, January 31. 

The 2800 North Campbell Avenue location will serve all of the classics from the original location, which includes everything from traditional tea (such as green and black), all the way to a variety of boba teas and iced fruit teas.

The hours of operation have not been officially announced, although they will likely be similar to the 4726 East Broadway site. The East Broadway location is open Monday through Thursday, from 12 PM until 9 PM, and on Friday through Sunday, starting at 11 AM until 9 PM. 

For anyone that has not been to the original location, the signature beverage offered is the Fresh Brown Sugar Boba Milk tea (also known as the Tiger Milk Boba). The boba used within all of the drinks served at the shops is cooked every three hours, which allows for the highest quality product. 

Bubble tea is a Taiwan-based tea that has been around since the early 1980s. The “bubbles” found in the tea are made out of tapioca. The balls can be eaten and will slowly release flavors into the tea. The concept of boba tea has a much longer and richer tradition though. When the Dutch colonized Taiwan back in the 1600s, Dutch visitors used sugar and milk to sweeten the readily available tea on the island of Taiwan. Numerous flavors and ingredients went into sweetening the tea since that point, but the addition of tapioca balls didn’t occur until 300 years later when The Hanlin Tea Room began adding tapioca balls into the drink that were purchased in the local market. 

Since the creation of bubble tea, the most commonly used flavors found in traditional Taiwanese bubble tea are green pearl milk and black pearl milk, although the Ni Hao Tea shop has far more flavors and varieties. 

Bubble tea started to make an appearance in the United States around the turn of the century, and like many other Asian food and beverage offerings (such as sushi), the popularity of the boba tea has continued to expand. 

