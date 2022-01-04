Celeb Chef Opening New Restaurant in Town

A new, celebrity chef restaurant is opening. Hamide Jafari/Unsplash

Chef Beau MacMillian has worked his way through the culinary scene here in the United States. At the age of 16, he started working at the Crane Brook Tea Room in Carver, Massachusetts. Eventually, he moved down to Boca Raton, Florida, and served as the sous chef at La Vieille Maison, and then took up the same position at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Eventually, the chef found himself in the Executive Chef position at Elements in the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain. And now, this well-traveled chef is opening his own restaurant here in Old Town Scottsdale.

After 20 years at Elements, he is opening Cala, which is opening inside the Senna House boutique hotel. Located at 7501 East Camelback Road, the restaurant will feature classic Mediterranean food. However, unlike other restaurants that focus specifically on Greek-based cuisine, Cala will include dishes from Spain, Italy, and Morocco as well.

The restaurant design pulls from a number of Mediterranean looks, with hints of Moroccan and coastal Spain on full display. The 5,000 square foot restaurant even features a 40-foot bar with individual cabanas. MacMillian hopes the restaurant will be a destination where visitors can remain not only for drinks but for their after-dinner cocktails as well. It skips the heavy party vibe that is common with several other restaurants and bars found in the area and instead offers a more contemporary, relaxed scene, closer to a Rick’s Cafe Americana from Casablanca and less Las Vegas nightclub.

Beau MacMillian is no stranger to the limelight. While working a booth at the 2005 Aspen Food and Wine Festival, he was invited by Food Network to appear on Iron Chef America. He took up the challenge and went on to beat Bobby Flay (with Kobe Beef as the main battle ingredient). He appeared on The Next Iron Chef for four episodes and was on Guy’s Grocery Games, where he won $16,000 for charity. He also helped host the first season of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America. It has been this television attention that has helped turn Beau MacMillian into a minor celebrity chef.

He has since capitalized on this fame by opening “Money, Baby!” inside the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. This is an interactive gaming restaurant and bar. However, with Cala, he is returning to Arizona and focusing on several food styles he loves and wants to share with guests and visitors of the restaurant.