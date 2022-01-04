Tucson, AZ

New Southern-Inspired Restaurant Now Open

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rswWH_0dcKcLi700
Get your southern food on.Katrina Jerabkova/Unsplash

The downtown Tucson area lost one of its unique and culinary titans when Janos Wilder closed his Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails early into the pandemic. After a decade run, the spot lay dormant for well over a year. All of that has finally changed. 

Owners of The Parish restaurant decided to open a secondary restaurant in its wake and announced their plans to do so earlier in 2021. The official opening was supposed to take place earlier, but with the delay in construction materials, it pushed back the eventual opening of the new restaurant, known as The Delta, back until this first week of January 2022. 

A soft opening for The Delta took place last week, as restaurant owners Bryce Zeagler, Steve Dunn, and head chef Travis Peters wanted to finally throw their doors open and begin serving the greater Tucson area with their signature southern-meets-Tucson style of food

The interior of the restaurant has a much different look and vibe over what Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails featured during its run. It has an almost New Orleans Gothic style, with deeper shades of purple and hanging chandeliers offset by black cushioned booths and bar tables. The food also pulls from a number of menu mainstays found at The Parish, although the full menu will have many unique entries not found at the owner’s other restaurant (the full menu has not been released yet, but management has promised to put it up onto its website soon). 

Some of the current offerings guests can find at the restaurant include the Big D bone-in short rib sandwich, which comes served in a toasted french baguette, and topped with crispy beef tendons and mushrooms, as well as its very own signature sauce. For those hot days when guests want something more on the chill side, there is chilled Louisiana shrimp, and there are a number of flavored popcorn options as well. The restaurant will also infuse its own liquors, which will be used in several unique cocktails served on-site, like the Killer Parties Almost Killed Me cocktail, which is a rum-based drink using dark rum, plus ginger and vanilla rum with hints of lime, pineapple, and finished with a Campari aperitif.

Located at 135 South Sixth Avenue, the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Thursday, from 4 PM until 10 PM, and on Friday and Saturday from 4 PM until midnight (although the kitchen will close at 10 PM). 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# restaurant# now open# southern style# bbq

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
6648 followers

More from Greyson F

Tucson, AZ

Local Pizza Chain Closing 2 Locations

There are fewer pizza options open in town.Alan Hardman/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for the entire restaurant industry throughout much of the last year. From forced COVID shutdowns to problems with food distribution, restaurants have had to jump through numerous hoops in order to stay open. One local pizza chain has found itself succumbing to some of these issues, at least temporarily.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing

Grab a final slice of pizza.Krista Bratko/Unsplash. Few comfort foods can compete with that of pizza. It’s hot, it’s tasty, and it can satisfy any group of people. Around town, there’s a number of pizza joints, but starting in February, there will be one fewer.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Doughnut Shop Opening in Town Soon

Grab yourself a freshly baked doughnut.Annie Spratt/Unsplash. If you’ve been searching for a way to get your early morning sugar rush on, things are about to get a little easier for you. That’s because a brand new Krispy Kreme is opening up here in Tucson. So if you’re a fan of their fresh, hot, melt-in-your-mouth glazed donuts, or if you’re someone who would rather go with the variety pack as you pick up some sweet treats for work, you’ll now have two Krispy Kremes to choose from in town.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Celeb Chef Opening New Restaurant in Town

A new, celebrity chef restaurant is opening.Hamide Jafari/Unsplash. Chef Beau MacMillian has worked his way through the culinary scene here in the United States. At the age of 16, he started working at the Crane Brook Tea Room in Carver, Massachusetts. Eventually, he moved down to Boca Raton, Florida, and served as the sous chef at La Vieille Maison, and then took up the same position at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Eventually, the chef found himself in the Executive Chef position at Elements in the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain. And now, this well-traveled chef is opening his own restaurant here in Old Town Scottsdale.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

4 Local Restaurants Named Best in the Country

Visit one of the best restaurants in the country.Madie Hamilton/Unsplash. Trying to decide what to eat can be a challenge. That is especially the case here in The Valley, with hundreds of viable restaurant options spread throughout the region. However, if you’re looking for some suggestions, OpenTable recently revealed its top 100 restaurants in the United States, based on nearly 11 million reviews. Of these 100 restaurants, four from metro Phoenix landed on the list, making it one of the most represented locations in the entire country. So whatever you’re hungry for, chances are you’ll find something delicious at one of these four locations.

Read full story
5 comments
Tucson, AZ

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.

Read full story
6 comments
Tucson, AZ

Long Time Restaurant Forced to Close

One more restaurant is closing for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For fans of authentic Philly and East Coast food, things are about to become a bit more challenging in the coming year here in Tucson. That is because Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks has announced that when it shuts its doors at the end of Friday, December 31, it will not reopen the doors again. This announcement came earlier in the week as the long time business will shut down shop.

Read full story
6 comments

Popular Mexico Restaurant Opening First Location In Town

Grab a burger with Spider-ManRoad Trip With Raj/Unsplash. For those who have always wanted to enjoy a burger with Tony Stark, grab a slice of pizza with Spiderman, or who have dreamed of trying a butterbeer while visiting Hogwarts, all of this and much more is now possible, with the opening of ComicX Restaurant Bar & Store.

Read full story
17 comments
Tucson, AZ

Local Burger Joint Forced to Close, Reopens in New Location

You can grab a burger again at Fullylove'sJonathan Borba/Unsplash. Typically, when a restaurant closes, it does so for good. However, for one local Tucson burger joint, ownership didn’t want to keep the restaurant closed forever.

Read full story
9 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

New Chic Restaurant Offers Better-Than-Organic Menu

Enjoy your better than organic meal.Bryce Olsen/Unsplash. Nick Neuman is the owner of EVO. Located in the heart of Old Town, Scottsdale, the restaurant is an Italian-inspired restaurant, offering patrons both traditional and new takes on classic Italian food. And while Nick has found success in EVO, he’s always on the lookout for new restaurant ideas that will bring unique tastes to The Valley, so when his friend Nico Doniele approached him with an idea, he was all ears.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.

Read full story
35 comments
Tucson, AZ

Major Shopping Center Sold, New Restaurants and Stores Coming Soon

New shopping opportunities are coming your way.Boxed Water is Better/Unsplash. The sale of a popular shopping center in town promises to bring new stores and eating opportunities for patrons in the community.

Read full story
1 comments
Tempe, AZ

Award Winning Restaurant Closing Soon

A fan favorite restaurant is closing.Lisa Luminaire/Unsplash. Greater Phoenix is home to several under-the-radar restaurants. Locations where patrons can find excellent food, friendly staff, and a setting far different from what large chains can offer. Coming in 2022 though, one long-standing local favorite will close its doors for good.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Famous Restaurant From Japan Opening Here in Town

Sushi will be rolling out to you shortly.Vinicius Benedit/Unsplash. When it comes to popular sushi restaurants known worldwide, few have the same name and clout as Kura Sushi. And now, ownership has set its sights on The Valley, opening its very first Arizona restaurant right in the heart of Phoenix.

Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Restaurant Closing, Community Offers Support

Help support local and grab a burrito.Dipesh Gurev/Unsplash. When looking around Tucson, there’s an electric collection of small, family-owned restaurants that survive not off of elaborate marketing, prime real estate, or connections with the powers that be. They survive off of word of mouth, from locals who live nearby, and from the quality of their food. However, the lineup of fan-favorite shops may be getting just a little bit smaller when 2022 rolls around.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Restaurant Closing, New Restaurant Already Moving In

New food is coming your way.The BlackRabbit/Unsplash. Genuine Concepts manages a number of restaurants throughout The Valley. However, it is pulling the plug on one of its locations. The Vig is set to close for good on December 19, so any fans of the restaurant will want to stop by for a final meal in the coming days. Genuine Concepts though is not handing the location off or selling. They have decided to revamp the restaurant and convert it into a new destination for food lovers around the uptown destination.

Read full story
31 comments
Tucson, AZ

New International Sports Bar Opening in Popular Restaurant

Enjoy Ethiopian food and an international sporting event.Zeynep Sümer/Unsplash. When wanting to watch international sporting events, options around Tucson are not great. You might be able to find a high profile soccer match, and there are times a rugby game or two might be found, but other than this, if you’re a fan of different sports, international teams, or you want to watch a team from back home, you’re out of luck. That is, until now.

Read full story
2 comments

New Drive-Through Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.

Read full story
50 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Impossible Foods Opens First Meatless Restaurant in Town

Grab a meatless-burger today.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Most local fast food joints now have some kind of alternative-meat selection for guests looking to enjoy something quick without eating a meat-based product. However, there’s generally one meatless burger option on the menu, which isn’t great for vegans, vegetarians, and anyone looking to enjoy a non-meat burger interested in variety. All of that just went right out the window for anyone in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy