New Southern-Inspired Restaurant Now Open

Get your southern food on. Katrina Jerabkova/Unsplash

The downtown Tucson area lost one of its unique and culinary titans when Janos Wilder closed his Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails early into the pandemic. After a decade run, the spot lay dormant for well over a year. All of that has finally changed.

Owners of The Parish restaurant decided to open a secondary restaurant in its wake and announced their plans to do so earlier in 2021. The official opening was supposed to take place earlier, but with the delay in construction materials, it pushed back the eventual opening of the new restaurant, known as The Delta, back until this first week of January 2022.

A soft opening for The Delta took place last week, as restaurant owners Bryce Zeagler, Steve Dunn, and head chef Travis Peters wanted to finally throw their doors open and begin serving the greater Tucson area with their signature southern-meets-Tucson style of food

The interior of the restaurant has a much different look and vibe over what Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails featured during its run. It has an almost New Orleans Gothic style, with deeper shades of purple and hanging chandeliers offset by black cushioned booths and bar tables. The food also pulls from a number of menu mainstays found at The Parish, although the full menu will have many unique entries not found at the owner’s other restaurant (the full menu has not been released yet, but management has promised to put it up onto its website soon).

Some of the current offerings guests can find at the restaurant include the Big D bone-in short rib sandwich, which comes served in a toasted french baguette, and topped with crispy beef tendons and mushrooms, as well as its very own signature sauce. For those hot days when guests want something more on the chill side, there is chilled Louisiana shrimp, and there are a number of flavored popcorn options as well. The restaurant will also infuse its own liquors, which will be used in several unique cocktails served on-site, like the Killer Parties Almost Killed Me cocktail, which is a rum-based drink using dark rum, plus ginger and vanilla rum with hints of lime, pineapple, and finished with a Campari aperitif.

Located at 135 South Sixth Avenue, the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Thursday, from 4 PM until 10 PM, and on Friday and Saturday from 4 PM until midnight (although the kitchen will close at 10 PM).