Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.

The Tucson icon, which is located at 1730 East Speedway, made a brief announcement on Facebook, saying that the time had come to a close. Sadly, there will not be any opportunities to stop by for one last mocha or favorite tea, as the establishment is shut down for good.

The Facebook post was brief and didn’t provide any further details into the reasons for its closing. Outside of thanking a handful of employees, nothing else was said in the post. However, there have been nearly a hundred comments on the Facebook post in the twelve hours since it went live.

Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea specialized in warming the stomach and the heart, with its selection of coffees, teas, its select food menu (including a sweet potato black bean chili), and art from local artists.

The restaurant was forced to remain shuttered for an extended period of time due to COVID. It lost almost all of this year, as it was not able to open back up until September. And while the owners did what they could to keep the lights on and the coffee hot, it was not enough to bring back enough customers into the fold. So after three months of doing what they could, the restaurant will not reopen.

While the restaurant was closed at the height of the COVID closures back in 2020, the restaurant did what it could to help serve those in need. They offered free pre-packaged meals to anyone in need and continued to look for ways to give back to the local community.

There is no word yet as to if there are any future plans for Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea. The news is still very new and raw. For anyone who is interested in sending well wishes or who would like to stay on top of what is going on with the restaurant and any updated news, the best way to do so is to follow Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea on their Facebook page. It is possible management will release additional insights into their closure and if they will be serving the greater Tucson community in the future.