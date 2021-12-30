4 Local Restaurants Named Best in the Country

Visit one of the best restaurants in the country. Madie Hamilton/Unsplash

Trying to decide what to eat can be a challenge. That is especially the case here in The Valley, with hundreds of viable restaurant options spread throughout the region. However, if you’re looking for some suggestions, OpenTable recently revealed its top 100 restaurants in the United States, based on nearly 11 million reviews. Of these 100 restaurants, four from metro Phoenix landed on the list, making it one of the most represented locations in the entire country. So whatever you’re hungry for, chances are you’ll find something delicious at one of these four locations.

Dominick’s Steakhouse

Hungry for an expertly prepared cut of meat? If so, Dominick’s Steakhouse in North Scottsdale was recently recognized as one of the best restaurants in the country. There are several unique dining experiences here, including the ability to take your food poolside on the roof, which gives you a fantastic view of the city. The restaurant also prides itself on having excellent nightlife and live entertainment for guests of all ages.

Steak 44

Speaking of steak, and not to be outdone by Dominick’s (in fact, the same owner is behind both), Steak 44 in the Arcadia District of Phoenix was placed on the best restaurant’s list thanks to its 4.9 (out of 5) rating from nearly 7,000 reviews. From shrimp-deviled eggs to filet mignon, the restaurant has it all. It also has one of the best wine lists in the city.

Ocean 44

Yup, Ocean 44 found itself in the top 100, and like the previous two restaurants, is owned by the same creators. However, instead of focusing on steak, Ocean 44 prepares exceptional seafood. It is one of the newer restaurants, as it opened back in 2018, although in this short period of time it has racked up over 3,000 reviews. The restaurant is also a popular date night spot thanks to the open-concept kitchen, allowing guests to watch everything happening behind the scenes.

Cafe Monarch

When you want to experience fine dining, Cafe Monarch is one of the very best options, not only in Arizona but in the country. Located in Scottsdale on Goldwater Boulevard, the contemporary-American restaurant presents food almost as beautiful as its classic architectural building.

It’s been a big year for Cafe Monarch, as TripAdvisor recently named it the second based Fine Dining restaurant in the United States. Both of these are based on user-generated reviews, so instead of relying on food critics or judges, you can go off the thousands of reviews the restaurant has received.