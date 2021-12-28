Popular Mexico Restaurant Opening First Location In Town

Grab a burger with Spider-Man Road Trip With Raj/Unsplash

For those who have always wanted to enjoy a burger with Tony Stark, grab a slice of pizza with Spiderman, or who have dreamed of trying a butterbeer while visiting Hogwarts, all of this and much more is now possible, with the opening of ComicX Restaurant Bar & Store.

The newly minted restaurant is a massive space for comic book fans, movie lovers, and anyone wanting a different eating experience. The comic book-themed restaurant is adorned with life-sized statues from everything from Star Wars to Batman. Entire city replicas are constructed on the interior of the restaurant, giving off a Gotham vibe or a Metropolis feel, the restaurant is for the kid at heart. It also has a large menu that anyone will be able to find something on.

ComicX first started in Mexico, with 36 locations spread throughout the country. Now, the restaurant bar and store has moved north and set up shop here in Phoenix at 21001 North Tatum Blvd, Suite 95. The menu includes sandwiches like Bruce’s BLT, Supreme Cheesesteak, the Hen Solo (chicken sandwich), plus burgers like the Infinity Challenge Burger and JC’s Absolute Bacon Cheeseburger. There are also a number of signature cocktails, like the Russian Romanoff, the Captain Merica’, the Devil Dared, as well as a handful of other drinks that are plays on favorite comic book characters.

The popular Mexican restaurant didn’t have to make a far drive up from Mexico, with the nearest location in Nogales, Sonora. Most other locations are located in central Mexico and closer to Mexico City, although the destination in Phoenix is the very first to open in the United States. Should it prove successful it may spread to other metro areas in the country.

The restaurant regularly puts on special costume events and other activities for fans of cosplay and dressing up. For New Years, fans of Star Wars can come out and meet characters dressed like The Mandalorian and Boba Fett (which is perfect timing, as the Disney+ original streaming series “The Book of Boba Fett'' premiers earlier in the week). The meet-and-greet will be held on January 1 from 7 PM until 9 PM.

The best way to stay up on all the events and activities taking place at ComicX is to follow the official U.S. Facebook page. This is also the best place to visit to see the latest photos from the restaurant and to get a better feel of what to expect before visiting.