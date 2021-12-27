Local Burger Joint Forced to Close, Reopens in New Location

You can grab a burger again at Fullylove's Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

Typically, when a restaurant closes, it does so for good. However, for one local Tucson burger joint, ownership didn’t want to keep the restaurant closed forever.

Fullylove’s officially opened its doors back in April of 2021, offering patrons a variety of burgers, including a number of vegetarian and vegan burgers. However, after dipping its toes into the local market, the restaurant shut down after just a few short weeks.

Shortly thereafter, several of the popular finger food options from the restaurant were sold as to-go orders at Prep & Pastry. Owners of Fullylove’s didn’t want the menu to completely go by the wayside. After all, they’d spent more time crafting the menu than actually serving food off of it.

And now, several months after the original closure of the restaurant, Fullylove’s is back open, only in a new location. The restaurant moved into 994 East University Boulevard (previously home to Mediterranean restaurant Pelio Grill).

While the restaurant opens its new doors, patrons will find a best of the best menu, and then the full menu will return after the New Year. However, it won’t be difficult to pop in to grab one of their favorite burgers, as the restaurant will be open from noon until 10 PM every day of the week.

The issue with Fullylove’s original closure wasn’t their fault though. According to a Facebook post published on Fullylove’s page back on July 27, the restaurant announced they were locked out of their restaurant by Arte Bella, from which the restaurant sub-leased. Despite staying on top of all bills and rent, Arte Bella (which sublet part of their space to Fullylove's) canceled any rental agreements and forced Fullylove’s out of the building.

Eventually, all of the kitchen equipment was moved out of their space, although the local business did lose thousands of dollars from food that went bad. Prep & Pastry stepped in and allowed the restaurant to sell a small portion of the menu through its facility. And now, after several months, the restaurant is finally back open, so fans and friends and new patrons can return and grab a bite from the menu.

Some of the menu items that are currently on sale include the classic cheeseburger, the V-Licious vegan burger, The Bird (fried chicken sandwich), plus the Simple Shorty (slow roasted braised beef sandwich). All of this and more will be available for guests throughout the week.