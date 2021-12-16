Popular Restaurant Closing, Community Offers Support

Help support local and grab a burrito. Dipesh Gurev/Unsplash

When looking around Tucson, there’s an electric collection of small, family-owned restaurants that survive not off of elaborate marketing, prime real estate, or connections with the powers that be. They survive off of word of mouth, from locals who live nearby, and from the quality of their food. However, the lineup of fan-favorite shops may be getting just a little bit smaller when 2022 rolls around.

Anita’s Street Market, located at 849 Anita Street (close to I-10 and St. Mary’s) has been in business for over 35 years. This destination is a small, homely restaurant that is warm and inviting. As if patrons just walked into their grandmother’s home and are about to enjoy freshly wrapped burros, street tacos, and a host of other goodies. However, that is also one of the problems.

Gracie Soto took over the restaurant when her grandmother, Grace Soto, passed away at the end of 2020. 2021 has not been kind to restaurant owners, and taking over the family business for a departed loved one made that burden even harder to bare.

Gracie took over the restaurant alone and has been doing everything in her power to keep the business afloat. She saw firsthand just how much her grandmother loved the restaurant and her customers. However, with everything going on, it’s quickly becoming nearly impossible for Gracie to keep everything afloat.

This is why Gracie posted to Facebook that the restaurant may not survive into 2022. She did not ask for anything in her post other than a few prayers from those who follow the Anita’s Street Market Facebook page. In less than 24-hours since her post, it has been shared over 125 times, received over 125 comments, and received nearly 800 likes. Many of the comments are offering ways to help out, including starting a Go Fund Me page in order to help keep the restaurant open.

It is still in the infancy of the announcement, so there have not yet been any further developments with the restaurant. For anyone who would like to help the restaurant, or help Gracie, there are two options currently. The first is to simply stop by the restaurant and grab something to eat. The second is to stay tuned to the Facebook post and see if more comes out of it. Should a Go Fund Me page come out of it, additional information will be made available in the coming weeks.