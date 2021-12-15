Popular Restaurant Closing, New Restaurant Already Moving In

New food is coming your way. The BlackRabbit/Unsplash

Genuine Concepts manages a number of restaurants throughout The Valley. However, it is pulling the plug on one of its locations. The Vig is set to close for good on December 19, so any fans of the restaurant will want to stop by for a final meal in the coming days. Genuine Concepts though is not handing the location off or selling. They have decided to revamp the restaurant and convert it into a new destination for food lovers around the uptown destination.

The new restaurant will be the Genuine Concept’s flagship restaurant, which is why management has decided to name it The Genuine. Next to nothing is known about the new location though. Genuine Concepts sent out an email to announce the closure of The Vig as well as the opening of the new restaurant. However, while the kind of food offered has not yet been announced, the email did state Chef Jeremy Pacheco will continue to use a wood-fired oven. Chances are, there will be some kind of pizza offering at The Genuine, although patrons will have to wait to find out.

Currently, the new restaurant concept is slated to open sometime in February of 2022. As very little needs to be done outside of some facelift touchups inside the restaurant to help give it a new look and feel, little else will need to be done. The location can hold onto its liquor license, which does speed up the process of opening.

For fans of The Vig will like that the restaurant itself is not fully dead and buried. There are plans to resurrect the closing restaurant and move it to a different site in The Valley. Genuine Concepts is eyeing a location in Central Phoenix for the new home of The Vig.

Genuine Concepts does manage a number of restaurants throughout The Valley. This includes Ladera Tavern y Cocina, The Womack Cocktail Lounge, The McMillan Bar Kitchen, and Little Woody.

The Vig uptown location can be found at 6015 North 16th Street in Phoenix. Current hours run from Monday through Thursday from 11 AM until 10 PM, on Friday it is open from 11 AM until 11 PM, on Saturday hours are 10 AM until 11 PM, and on Sunday it is open from 10 AM until 10 PM. Make sure to stay tuned for updates on The Genuine, including its official opening date as well as what kind of food will be offered on the restaurant’s menu.