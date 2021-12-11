Award-Winning Restaurant Opens Second Location

Order yourself a tasty sushi roll Vinicius Benedit/Unsplash

For sushi lovers in downtown Phoenix, things are about to get a little easier when searching for a new roll to try.

Local sushi joint Trapper’s Sushi has officially opened its second location right in the heart of downtown Phoenix. It’s right across the street from the Footprint Center, so whether stopping in for a pre-NBA game roll of sushi or to simply satisfy some hunger cravings, the new Trapper’s Sushi location will be there, ready and waiting, to help serve tasty variations of their popular sushi.

For anyone that hasn’t been to the original Arizona Trapper’s Sushi (located in Avondale), the restaurant originally started up in Washington. There are a dozen locations in the state, ranging from Tacoma to Kent Station. While there are some locally inspired rolls, most of the menu is the same as what is found at the award-winning Washington locations. What sets the restaurant apart from other sushi restaurants in the area though is the all-you-can-eat sushi option.

But for those who would rather sit down and order a specialty roll (or two), there are over 60 signature long rolls, with plenty of dietary variety for everyone. This includes vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free rolls as well. There is even a kids menu for young members of the family.

In addition to the sushi, Trapper’s Sushi also has a full bar on hand, with several Japanese beers and saki to choose from.

The new Trapper’s Sushi is located at 2 East Jefferson Street (just look for the basketball stadium. From there it’s easy to find). The restaurant is open seven days a week, from 11 AM until 9 PM. However, when ordering delivery through one of the many food delivery apps (Uber Eats, GrubHub, and so on) delivery ends an hour earlier at 8 PM.

For the ultimate sushi lover out there, Trapper’s Sushi has a loyalty reward program that can be used at any Trapper’s, whether it is one of the two locations now open in metro Phoenix, or whether visiting Washington state. When signing up guests receive 100 bonus points, plus five percent from every transaction made, which can be used toward future visits (so if $100 is spent on one visit with the family, that’s $5 that can be used on a future visit). On top of this, loyalty reward program members will receive special promotional emails, plus birthday perks, and more throughout the year.