New French Restaurant Opening Soon

French food is coming your way. Monika Grabkowska/Unsplash

History and French Cuisine come together in a brand new restaurant right in the heart of Phoenix. There is always movement when it comes to the restaurant industry here in The Valley, but it isn’t every day a French restaurant decides to set up shop. This is exactly what Sottise is doing.

With a set opening date of December 16, Sottise will offer patrons a modern French bistro that manages to capture a French countryside vibe, all while being in the Arizona desert. Opening in the 120-year-old historic Knipe House, the restaurant takes full advantage of the exposed brick and naked, unfinished wood flooring. The added decorations complement the interior decor perfectly, so anyone that wants to step outside of Phoenix without ever setting foot on a plane, Sottise may be the answer.

Located at 1025 North 2nd Street, the restaurant is the brainchild of TJ Culp, who received a formal French culinary education. TJ Culp is no stranger to restaurants in Phoenix, as he also operated Restaurant Progress and Esther Noh.

For anyone interested in a bit more of a laid-back atmosphere, Off the Record can be found in the upstairs portion of the house. This area is designed to provide a quiet, intimate setting to enjoy craft cocktails.

Inside Sotties, Sommelier Oscar Avilla-Prado has curated an impressive 150 bottled wine list, each of which can be paired with the menu. As for what is specifically on the menu, it features a collection of traditional and French-inspired foods. Appetizers include fresh baguettes served with fig jam and cultured butter, warmed olives, and oysters 3EA, which comes with steak tartare, caviar, and horseradish. The rest of the menu includes onion soup, foie mousse, roasted beets, escargot a la bordelaise, clams mariniere, pistou pasta, and a handful of other dishes.

While French restaurants are often perceived as expensive and stuffy, Sottise looks to change that notion, with everything but two menu items under $20 (and even the three menu items, the Sottise Board, Croque, and Le Canard are under $30).

The restaurant aims to be the perfect date night location, with several intimate tables to sit back and enjoy a fresh meal and cocktail at. Larger parties can take up residency at the communal table, which makes it easier to seat groups of up to six.

If interested in stopping by the restaurant on December 16 or beyond, it is possible to make a reservation directly through the website.