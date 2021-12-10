Award Winning Chef Opening New Food Destination

A new food destination is coming soon. Emerson Vieira/Unsplash

Tucson is no stranger to Mexican food. Turn down any street corner and there isn’t a local taco shop, burrito joint, tamale restaurant, or fusion destination within walking distance. In the often congested world of Mexican restaurants, Chef Maria Mazon and her Fourth Avenue BOCA Tacos y Tequila stand at the head of the crowd. At least in terms of press coverage and outsider popularity. She’s appeared on national television programs and has managed to keep her face in the media circuit for some time (which is saying something for the owner of a small restaurant in Tucson). And now, she has a brand new tortilla shop and market opening up.

SONA Tortillas De Maiz Y Bodega will be part market, part restaurant. Located just down the street from BOCA, SONA Tortillas De Maiz Y Bodega is opening its doors today at 527 North Fourth Avenue.

The market side of the restaurant will offer goods from a number of local producers as well as dipping its hands into some Mexican products as well. There will be chilies from throughout Mexico, which is perfect for home chefs always on the lookout for the right pepper flavors to put into their food. POPPED, an artisan popcorn producer from Tucson will sell its goods in the market, plus Yellow Brick Coffee and pasta produced by CERES. Cooking supplies and some beverages will also be offered as well.

The tortilla shop will open up in the coming days. The tortillas will be made fresh and wrapped right in the shop, which is perfect not only for anyone looking to pick up tortillas made that day, but it makes it easier for tourists and visitors to Tucson, who might not stop by smaller, specialized grocery stores during their stay, to grab some local tortillas while wandering down Fourth Avenue (no word yet as to if it will only be corn tortillas, or if flour will also be available).

Once all the paperwork goes through, Chef Maria Mazon, who is opening the bodega with her brother Miguel, has said they plan on selling beer and wine inside the bodega as well. There aren’t many locations right on Fourth Avenue that sell to-go bottles of beer and wine, so this will make it easier to pick up some craft beer or locally produced wine while also grabbing fresh tortillas.

As of right now, the current hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday, 12 until 6 PM. For anyone interested in finding out more and seeing close-up images of what’s for sale, the best way to do this is to follow SONA Tortillas De Maiz Y Bodega’s Instagram page.