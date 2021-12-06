Fan Favorite Food Truck Now Serving at Local Hotel

Physical restaurant space is hard to come by these days in Phoenix. It either requires a business owner to wait out the demise of a current restaurant and then attempt to out-bid other interested parties in hopes of moving in. The other option is to build the new restaurant from the ground up. Neither of these is viable for smaller start-up restaurants looking to move into the brick-and-mortar space. That is why the popular food truck Tacos Barbon has taken an alternative route in putting its product into a physical location. 

The food truck has been serving up specialty tacos in Buckeye, Arizona, and in a number of other locations around metro Phoenix, for over a year. The tacos aren’t the kind of Mexican food found in most restaurants around town. These tacos are slathered in a specialty, homemade sauce, allowing the tortilla to absorb extra flavor. These can then be grilled or fried to lock in the flavor while giving off that extra crunch. It’s the kind of taco that comes packed with flavor while remaining completely different from the numerous Mexican restaurants and taco stands around the area. 

And now, to help provide fans a place to easily find the food truck without being forced to track it on Instagram in hopes of finding its next location, Tacos Barbon has made a deal with the Holiday Inn in Goodyear, Arizona to set up shop permanently at the Goodyear hotel. This way, Tacos Barbon doesn’t need to continually drive around, burning gas and being on the road, away from cooking and serving food. It’s an opportunity that is becoming more common for food truck owners looking to move into a more permanent space without spending the kind of money on rent for an established location. 

The new location at the Goodyear Holiday Inn went official on December 3. For anyone interested in stopping by and trying out the food truck food, made fresh for every order, it can be found at 1188 North Dystart Road in Goodyear. Currently, Tacos Barbon will be open seven days a week, serving dinner from 5 until 10 PM. By serving up food for dinner exclusively at the Holiday Inn, it is possible for the food truck to still hit the road and offer up lunch in different locations as well. To stay on top of Tacos Barbon and where they will be serving lunch (or to see photos of new menu items), follow their Facebook page

