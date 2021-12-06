Popular Store Closes, Restaurant Opening in its Place

A new restaurant will be opening soon. Alex Hanley/Unsplash

For anyone that has ever had the need for fabric, whether for a child’s craft project, for putting together the perfect Halloween costume, or for designing clothes at home, SAS Fabrics at 5320 East Speedway, was a go-to destination here in Tucson. It had far more in stock and a larger variety than any of the national chain fabric stores around town. However, when the pandemic hit, the one-off design needs went by the wayside, and those who regularly used fabric turned to online ordering. All of this resulted in SAS Fabric closing for the pandemic in 2020 and never opening again.

The building, which was initially constructed in 1961 for a furniture store, and then later SAS Fabrics, has since been cleaned out and was just recently sold for $1.4 million. The building itself takes up three parcels, each of which is about half an acre (the total building space is 1.54 acres). With the sale, the building will be split in half and converted into both a restaurant and a thrift shop.

The thrift shop will become one of many thrift, second-hand, and bargain stores that exist along this area of Speedway, including Good Will, several antique stores, as well as Goodman’s. There is no word yet as to if the thrift store will focus on a specific kind of product.

As for the restaurant, there isn’t any word yet as to what restaurant will take over the new partition of the East Speedway space. There are a handful of restaurants along the east-bound side of Speedway, although most of these establishments are few and far between.

Because plans are already in the works for the building and the new owners (which remained anonymous and were instead represented by Nancy McClure, the First Vice President of Commercial Business Real Estate, a group that helps with the purchasing and securing of commercial buildings and properties), development for the restaurant will begin soon. It will take some time to begin retrofitting a portion of the building to handle a kitchen and to receive proper documentation from the city to be converted into an establishment that handles food.

An announcement for the restaurant and what to expect will come shortly, so if you live near this area of Tucson, or you’re interested in what restaurant might be opening up (as there is on-site parking, making it easier to get in and out), make sure to keep your ears open.