Award Winning Breakfast Owners Opening Upscale Mexican Restaurant

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EbeX_0dCHCceb00
A New Mexican restaurant is coming your way.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash

Recently, the owners of Hash Kitchen announced they had signed an agreement to take their breakfast concept restaurant national. However, at the time of the announcement they had additional plans in the works for other restaurants, they just wanted to wait in order to officially reveal their newest restaurant to the world of metro Phoenix. 

That time has now come, with Joey and Christina Maggiore revealing their newest restaurant, The Mexicano. 

The husband and wife team that also runs The Maggiore Group, is best known not only for their Hash breakfast restaurants, but Italian restaurants Sicilian Baker and Sicilian Butcher, are officially dipping their toes into the world of Mexican food. 

The Mexican restaurant market is as full in The Valley as it is anywhere else in the world, so it takes something a bit different from the norm to make a lasting impression on a region where most locals already have their favorite Mexican joints. 

The Mexicano will have a rotating menu, with recipes based on regional flavors and what is available during the season. This will allow the restaurant to remain fresh and to easily update its offering. It also gives patrons additional reasons to visit the restaurant multiple times as well. 

The owners are also taking some notes from what made Hash so popular. One of the main selling points for Hash was its build-your-own bloody mary bar. The Mexicano is taking this concept and tweaking it, offering a build-your-own michelada bar. The build-your-own bar will include over 40 different toppings to help you build the ultimate michelada, including everything from oysters to dry chorizo and habanero cheese. There will also be a number of beers you can pick from to make the cocktail. 

A michelada is a beer-based cocktail that is typically made with tomato juice, limes, and other spices. The exact mixture often depends on the region of Mexico it hails from. 

The restaurant is currently scheduled to open on December 7 and has an initial opening day run from 4 PM until 11 PM. To help promote the restaurant, the first 100 patrons on opening day will be entered to win a $1,000 gift card, which can be used not only at The Mexicano, but also at any Maggiore Group restaurant (Has Kitchen, The Sicilian Baker, and The Sicilian Butcher). 

Opening week will focus on dinner hours, and then hours will expand to include lunch beginning on week two. Additionally, much like other restaurants operated by the group, there will be a DJ spinning Latin American music, so for fans of Hash, this is basically a Mexico City meets Hash collaboration restaurant. 

The Mexicano is located at the corner of Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road (4801 East Cactus Road) in Scottsdale. 

breakfasttacosMexicanrestaurantfood

Comments / 5

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
4995 followers

