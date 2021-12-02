New Coffee Shop Coming to Mt. Lemmon

It's about to get easier getting your morning coffee. Jenny Ueberberg/Unsplash

Making the drive up Mt. Lemmon is a pastime many here in Tucson enjoy. It is one of the most scenic drives not only in metro Tucson but in the entire state. It offers amazing views, numerous hiking opportunities, and even some winter wonderland fun, there’s something for everyone. At least until it comes to food and drink options, but that is rapidly changing.

Development continues up in Summerhaven. It’s not rapid, overnight development, but if you haven’t visited in a few years, you’ll notice several new homes, small hotels, and even a new restaurant or two. However, what the city and the mountain top, in general, has been missing, is a coffee shop.

Yes, a few of the restaurants do offer coffee, but anyone wanting something more than regular coffee pot coffee, they’d be out of luck. At least until next year, when Mt. Lemmon Coffee Bean is set to open.

Deb Weatherly, a full-time resident of Summerhaven, has lived in the community for over a decade now, so she’s seen the local growth, as well as the need for more restaurants and services. She formerly owned Mt. Lemmon Cafe, although the restaurant closed down in 2009. Now, Mt. Lemmon Coffee Bean will be serving up the widest selection of coffee on the mountain, which is perfect for hikers needing a morning pick-me-up, for locals just wanting some extra energy, or for those evening drives back down to Tucson to help navigate the twisty, turning road.

As of right now, the coffee shop is set to open in spring of next year, which makes it perfect for local Tucson residents who drive up the mountain to help beat the blistering Tucson heat. As of today, there is not an official menu, but there will be more than coffee options available.

Locals that call Summerhaven and the rest of Mt. Lemmon home for much of the year have been looking forward to the addition of some new restaurant options. Living on the mountain offers some of the very best views in all of the Southwest, and while it does also provide peace and quiet, locals are required, for the most part, to make the drive down to Tucson for any kind of prepared coffee. All of that will be changing in the coming months.

The best way to stay on top of any updates for Mt. Lemmon Coffee Bean, its opening, and its menu, make sure to follow its Facebook page.