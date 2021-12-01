Popular Restaurants Closed in November

Several restaurants closed in November. Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

2021 has not been an easy year for the restaurant industry. Many are looking forward to 2022 and hoping for big and better things. From all the COVID-19 related shutdowns and mandates to worker shortages and supply issues, there have been issues around every corner. This has led to the closure of several restaurants. November saw a handful of popular locations close their doors for good. These are just a handful of the most popular restaurants that closed their doors this past month.

Casanova Bros. Pizza & Pasta

Casanova had been running strong for 14 years. Even during the height of the pandemic and other issues, the restaurant continued on. However, in August of this year, owner Mike Casanova died from COVID, which led to the eventual closure of the restaurant. There is no word yet as to whether management and another co-owner will decide to open a different restaurant in the coming year, but for now, after more than a decade of service, Casanova Bros. Pizza & Pasta is no more.

Ah-So Teppanyaki & Sushi House

This is another restaurant that had been in business for 14 years. The restaurant owners did not give a reason as to why the closure, but after a prolonged dine-in shut down during COVID, this likely had a major impact on the restaurant's ability to generate business. A major draw to Ah-So was having the food prepared right in front of patrons (similar to other Japanese restaurants such as Benihana). Without the ability to entertain patrons in person, the restaurant lost much of its draw, and as such didn’t bring in the same kind of business. There are no plans to open a new destination now that this Mesa establishment is closed.

24 Carrots Natural Cafe & Urban Juicery

COVID-19 didn’t sideline the popular vegetarian and vegan restaurant, nor did staff shortages or supply problems. Instead, the landlord didn’t want to renew the lease of the restaurant, looking instead to raise the rent. While 24 Carrots had managed to make it through all the different problems that have plagued 2021, it was not able to handle the increased rental price, and so the restaurant, which opened back in 2013, is no more. No word yet as to whether restaurant owner Sadhana Raj will open something similar here in The Valley.

These are the most notable restaurants to close, although dozens of other establishments that had been open for a short time, closed their doors during the month of November.