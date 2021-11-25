New Diner Opening, Serving Tacos, Ice Cream, and More

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYW7B_0d6k8kcq00
Grab an ice cream. And maybe a taco or two.Alors Griffiths/Unsplash

The popular Roosevelt Row district has a new tenant, and they are bringing a collection of interesting offerings for patrons of all ages. The Garfield Phoenix plans on flexing its muscle with its unique take on the vintage diner setup. Of course, that means it will have a wide menu and provide visitors with comfort food, whenever guests stop by. 

The Garfield Phoenix is now open at 924 East Roosevelt Street and is offering everything from Sonoran tacos and burritos to coffee and ice cream. Because nothing satisfies the cravings of all guests like Mexican food, ice cream, and coffee to wash it down. 

Oswald Fuentes (or Ozzie, as his friends call him), and his wife Shannon Moss started renting out the location back in June and have spent the last several months updating the decor and renovating the space to better fit their needs. For locals who remember this location as a different diner, they will see a markedly different restaurant, and the bright red and white paint job is nowhere to be seen. Instead, The Garfield Phoenix pulls from antique and historical vibes, and with it, there’s a more organic, subdued, and natural paint job on the interior. Guests who found the red too bright for their eyes will enjoy the calming feeling of the decor. 

The location has been sitting dormant for several years now since the previous diner closed down in 2018. Following the closure of the diner and then with COVID sidelining most restaurants for the better part of a year, few other business owners had the opportunity to move in. But now, the vacant location is now full and ready to serve guests. 

Both husband and wife have been selling food goods in metro Phoenix for some time now, although The Garfield Phoenix will be a marriage of the two. The combination of tacos and ice cream might seem like a strange pairing, at least until you know more about the couple’s backstory. Ozzie has been selling tacos, tamales, and burritos with his pop-up Viva Cabron food cart, while Shannon started up the Shanny’s Frozen Bananas and Bakeshop.

Due to limited staffing, at the moment the diner will only be open for three days a week, Thursday through Saturday (11 AM until 8 PM on Thursday, 11 AM until 10 PM on Friday, and 6 AM until 10 PM on Saturday). However, as the couple is able to train more staff and bring on more employees, they do have plans on expanding the days of operation to six. But for the three days a week, patrons will find only high-end flank steak is used in the tacos and burritos, while locally grown, fresh produce is used for the salsas, guacamole, and every other item on the menu. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
restauranttacosice creamdinerfood

Comments / 11

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
4601 followers

More from Greyson F

Award Winning Breakfast Owners Opening Upscale Mexican Restaurant

A New Mexican restaurant is coming your way.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. Recently, the owners of Hash Kitchen announced they had signed an agreement to take their breakfast concept restaurant national. However, at the time of the announcement they had additional plans in the works for other restaurants, they just wanted to wait in order to officially reveal their newest restaurant to the world of metro Phoenix.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

New Coffee Shop Coming to Mt. Lemmon

It's about to get easier getting your morning coffee.Jenny Ueberberg/Unsplash. Making the drive up Mt. Lemmon is a pastime many here in Tucson enjoy. It is one of the most scenic drives not only in metro Tucson but in the entire state. It offers amazing views, numerous hiking opportunities, and even some winter wonderland fun, there’s something for everyone. At least until it comes to food and drink options, but that is rapidly changing.

Read full story

Popular Restaurants Closed in November

Several restaurants closed in November.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. 2021 has not been an easy year for the restaurant industry. Many are looking forward to 2022 and hoping for big and better things. From all the COVID-19 related shutdowns and mandates to worker shortages and supply issues, there have been issues around every corner. This has led to the closure of several restaurants. November saw a handful of popular locations close their doors for good. These are just a handful of the most popular restaurants that closed their doors this past month.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Popular Sandwich Shop Opening, Offering 30 Subs to Choose From

When it comes to popular, long-standing restaurants here in Tucson, few are able to stand toe to toe with Cheba Hut. With over 30 specialty subs to choose from, it’s often a favorite destination for those who are hungry for a quality sandwich that’s served with toasted bread, melted cheese, and hot meat. And now, the official re-opening of Cheba Hut brings with it a new take and eating experience.

Read full story

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Award Winning Restaurant Opens Fast-Casual Spinoff

You can grab and go with your Mexican food.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. In the landscape of restaurants here in The Valley, Mexican cuisine may be as easy (if not easier) to come by as burgers and fries. However, it’s the vast popularity of quality Mexican food that not only continually brings patrons back to favorite restaurants, but it helps support the development of additional entries into the world of Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix. Some of these restaurants are one-offs, while others are spin-off restaurants. Second and third variations of a popular restaurant that has allowed ownership to spring up the new locations in other communities and towns. For the latest addition to the Mexican restaurant ranks, it comes from well-known restaurant owners.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

At New Pop-Up Bar, Visit Santa and Drink Holiday Cocktails

Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror and many in greater Tucson have their sights set on Christmas, now is the time to not only begin holiday shopping but take the time to visit Santa. But maybe stopping by the mall Santa isn’t in your cards, and you’d rather avoid the rush of holiday shoppers scurrying around in hopes of scoring the perfect gift. If you’d much rather take it easy, grab a cocktail, and say hi to Jolly Old Saint Nick, you’re in luck, because the Miracle on Congress Street is back and better than ever this year.

Read full story
2 comments

Popular Brewery and Restaurant Opening New Location

For lovers of craft beer, things are now just a little bit easier to enjoy a pint, served up alongside an elaborate menu, in downtown Phoenix with the opening of Pedal Haus. If the name “Pedal Haus” sounds familiar it’s because there are two other locations here in The Valley. The newest release of the local beer house and restaurant will be tucked away in the Roosevelt Row Arts District.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Big Tamale Festival Right Around the Corner

While tacos tend to take the Mexican food spotlight, tamales shouldn’t be left in the dust. Some of the finest examples of traditional Mexican cuisine can be found wrapped in a tamale, which is why it is not only a celebrated food here in the Old Pueblo but why the annual Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival is such a valuable addition to the colorful backdrop of the city. And while the festival was sidelined last year due to COVID, the 16th annual festival is back in full force this year.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Goth Restaurant Opens With Unique Menu

Grabbing food at the new goth restaurant.Fabrizio Magoni/Unsplash. There are plenty of upscale restaurants dotting the Phoenix scene, giving patrons plenty of opportunities to wine-and-dine to their heart's content. But what happens when something else is desired? When a different vibe is wanted? Often that is a little more challenging to find. Well, that is all about to change, with the punk-rock meets goth restaurant “Aftermath” opening up in uptown Phoenix.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

New Ribs and Wings Restaurant Now Open

Grab yourself some wings and ribs today.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. Opening a new restaurant here in Tucson has grown increasingly more difficult in recent months. Many of the new establishments have been in the works since before the pandemic, and many have run into numerous problems along the way. From problems receiving necessary materials due to shipping shortages to finding enough workers to staff a restaurant, few things have worked out in favor of local restaurants. And yet, despite that, Jeffrey Flores, his wife Auxi Navarro, and his siblings Keila and Miguel, have moved forward with the opening of not one but two restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Fast Food Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a burger.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There are times when cooking is not an option, and waiting for a prepared meal at one of the many local establishments isn’t appealing. Perhaps after a long day of work or returning home from a visit down in Tucson, whatever the reason may be, a quick stop at a local fast food joint is easy, and you know exactly what to order. If you’re a fan of Jack in the Box, you’ll have one new option for making that quick food pit stop.

Read full story
5 comments
Maricopa, AZ

Award Winning Restaurant Opening Second Location

Grabbing some tacos will be even easier.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. When it comes to restaurants in greater Phoenix, most tend to focus on Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale, or the city center itself. Not as many restaurants push toward the outskirts of metro Phoenix, which can make it difficult for locals in these communities to find excellent dining opportunities without driving an hour. For those who call Maricopa home, there will be a new restaurant coming to town, and it comes from an award-winning destination.

Read full story
6 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Restaurant, Possibly Tucson's Tallest Bar, Announced

Grabbing a drink in a higher place.Fred Moon/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than a drink with a view. Here in Tucson, while there are plenty of bars, pubs, and restaurants overlooking desert scenery, there aren’t many locations for those who want to sit on top of the world and take in a bird’s eye view of the Old Pueblo.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Local Restaurant Awarded "Best New Restaurant" by Esquire

Everything is flame grilled to perfection.Robert Krcmar. Most major publications have some form of a “Best Restaurants'' list. Whether flipping through the pages of Travel & Leisure or waiting at the doctor’s office with a copy of US Weekly, chances are you’ll stumble on a few restaurant listings. Esquire Magazine is similar, although instead of focusing on top restaurants, many of which are repeated from previous years, it features the “Best New Restaurants” in the United States. It’s an excellent way to see what’s new and what’s trending in the world of food, both locally and nationally. And here in greater Phoenix, one restaurant, in particular, made the cut.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

New Pizza Joint Opening, Replacing Closed Pizza Joint

Grab another slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. Death has a way of springing forward new growth. At least that’s often the case in the restaurant industry. When one restaurant closes down, others often sprout up. This is the case here in Tucson, where the former Old Chicago restaurant will be transformed into not only one, but two new restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments

Seafood and Lobster Grab-and-Go Restaurants Opening Soon

Lobster is being prepared for you.Joy Real/Unsplash. When it comes to seafood restaurants, most are higher-end establishments, requiring hours of your time to enjoy a quality meal. But what happens when you want to enjoy seafood without all the pomp and circumstance? Your options are generally limited here in The Valley. At least that was the case. Not any more.

Read full story
9 comments

DJ Khaled Opens 4 Restaurants In Town

Chicken wings are coming your way.Chad Montano/Unsplash. DJ Khaled is known worldwide for his music. The Grammy-award-winning producer, who spent much of his early life growing up in New Orleans, is responsible for songs like “Higher” (featuring John Legend), “I’m on One” (featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Drake), and Major Key. However, he’s hoping you’ll soon know him for something else: chicken wings.

Read full story

New Fresh, Healthy Food Delivery Service is Opening Soon!

A new healthy food option is here.Brooke Lark/Unsplash. Eating healthy isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Between work and kids, social gatherings, and navigating Phoenix-area traffic, there isn’t always a ton of time to prepare a healthy, nutritious meal. Ordering out helps solve the time crunch, but often it doesn’t address health concerns. However, for those looking for meals that satisfy without tanking the diet, there is a new option here in The Valley.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy