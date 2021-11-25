New Diner Opening, Serving Tacos, Ice Cream, and More

Grab an ice cream. And maybe a taco or two. Alors Griffiths/Unsplash

The popular Roosevelt Row district has a new tenant, and they are bringing a collection of interesting offerings for patrons of all ages. The Garfield Phoenix plans on flexing its muscle with its unique take on the vintage diner setup. Of course, that means it will have a wide menu and provide visitors with comfort food, whenever guests stop by.

The Garfield Phoenix is now open at 924 East Roosevelt Street and is offering everything from Sonoran tacos and burritos to coffee and ice cream. Because nothing satisfies the cravings of all guests like Mexican food, ice cream, and coffee to wash it down.

Oswald Fuentes (or Ozzie, as his friends call him), and his wife Shannon Moss started renting out the location back in June and have spent the last several months updating the decor and renovating the space to better fit their needs. For locals who remember this location as a different diner, they will see a markedly different restaurant, and the bright red and white paint job is nowhere to be seen. Instead, The Garfield Phoenix pulls from antique and historical vibes, and with it, there’s a more organic, subdued, and natural paint job on the interior. Guests who found the red too bright for their eyes will enjoy the calming feeling of the decor.

The location has been sitting dormant for several years now since the previous diner closed down in 2018. Following the closure of the diner and then with COVID sidelining most restaurants for the better part of a year, few other business owners had the opportunity to move in. But now, the vacant location is now full and ready to serve guests.

Both husband and wife have been selling food goods in metro Phoenix for some time now, although The Garfield Phoenix will be a marriage of the two. The combination of tacos and ice cream might seem like a strange pairing, at least until you know more about the couple’s backstory. Ozzie has been selling tacos, tamales, and burritos with his pop-up Viva Cabron food cart, while Shannon started up the Shanny’s Frozen Bananas and Bakeshop.

Due to limited staffing, at the moment the diner will only be open for three days a week, Thursday through Saturday (11 AM until 8 PM on Thursday, 11 AM until 10 PM on Friday, and 6 AM until 10 PM on Saturday). However, as the couple is able to train more staff and bring on more employees, they do have plans on expanding the days of operation to six. But for the three days a week, patrons will find only high-end flank steak is used in the tacos and burritos, while locally grown, fresh produce is used for the salsas, guacamole, and every other item on the menu.