Maricopa, AZ

Award Winning Restaurant Opening Second Location

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQLhV_0d2nzMQV00
Grabbing some tacos will be even easier.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash

When it comes to restaurants in greater Phoenix, most tend to focus on Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale, or the city center itself. Not as many restaurants push toward the outskirts of metro Phoenix, which can make it difficult for locals in these communities to find excellent dining opportunities without driving an hour. For those who call Maricopa home, there will be a new restaurant coming to town, and it comes from an award-winning destination. 

Cocina Madrigal is an award-winning restaurant based out of Phoenix. The upscale, date-night-style restaurant provides a sit-down offering of twists on traditional Mexican cuisine. The restaurant also announced, along with the city of Maricopa, that a new Cocina Madrigal will be opening near the downtown hub of the city, nestled near the Cultural Center, City Hall, and the library. 

The current location is city-opened property, and earlier in the year, the Maricopa City Council put out a request for restaurant operators to offer bids to take over the spot. Cocina Madrigal ended up winning by default, in that no other restaurant offers were placed. The agreement will be made official during a December 7 City Council meeting (which is open to the public). 

Once the agreement is made official construction and development for the restaurant can go underway. This likely will not be the only new restaurant to open in the coming months, as Nathan Steele, the city’s Chief Economic Development Officer has plans on beginning the construction of several mixed-use buildings in the area. These locations will help bring in additional jobs, dining, and entertainment opportunities for locals. 

As for Cocina Madrigal, the restaurant has received high praise in recent years. Recently, Yelp ranked it as the fifth-best restaurant in the entire United States, and Trip Adviser listed it as the second-best restaurant in Phoenix. Other awards include Forbes calling it one of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States, and Travel + Leisure listed it as the fifth-best place to eat tacos in the country. Other awards from Telemundo, Food & Wine, USA Today, and others have all heaped Cocina Madrigal awards and high praise for the food and eating experience. While there are already hundreds of Mexican restaurants open in Metro Phoenix, Cocina Madrigal stands above nearly all of them in terms of awards and recognition. And in the coming months, locals of Maricopa will no longer have to get behind the wheel of a car and drive an hour each way to the restaurant. Make sure to stay tuned to Cocina Madrigal’s website for updates. 

