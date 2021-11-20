New Restaurant, Possibly Tucson's Tallest Bar, Announced

Grabbing a drink in a higher place. Fred Moon/Unsplash

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a drink with a view. Here in Tucson, while there are plenty of bars, pubs, and restaurants overlooking desert scenery, there aren’t many locations for those who want to sit on top of the world and take in a bird’s eye view of the Old Pueblo.

All of that is about to change.

Marriott recently came to an agreement to bring a boutique hotel to the tallest building in downtown Tucson. Located at 1 South Church Avenue, the building delivers some of the best views of the city. The Marriott Tribute hotel is one of the company’s offshoot brands that ditches the traditional, “same-as-everywhere-else” look and instead utilizes a unique interior design for every location. Part of this unique interior design will include a new restaurant and bar.

There are a number of restaurant concept ideas being floated about, but the hotel, as well as Opwest Partners, the hotel’s developer and based out of Scottsdale, have not officially announced what the restaurant will be, or how many restaurants will be included.

The main restaurant will be situated at ground level, with an open patio and bar. The rest of the hotel will then take up the first nine floors of the building. While the remainder of the 23-floor building will continue to function as office space, it is possible additional restaurant and patio opportunities may develop.

Most other hotels in Tucson reach a maximum of six stories, such as the Hampton Inn, and the AC Hotel Tucson Downtown Marriott. These locations do have patio bars that are open to the public and can be enjoyed throughout the year. However, for anyone interested in taking in a view from the highest-point hotel room in the city, the new Marriott Tribute will currently offer it.

The One South Church building is the golden-glassed building that instantly identifies the Tucson skyline. Originally built in 1986, The Tower houses other companies from various industries, including New York Life insurance, plus several law firms. It has dominated the city skyline for 35 years as the tallest building in the city, a title it doesn’t seem to be giving up any time soon.

However, for updates regarding the hotel, the restaurant, and the bar that will be moving into the hotel, make sure to stay tuned, as the development will be underway shortly, in addition to an announcement of the exact type and style of restaurant.