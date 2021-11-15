New Fresh, Healthy Food Delivery Service is Opening Soon!

A new healthy food option is here. Brooke Lark/Unsplash

Eating healthy isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Between work and kids, social gatherings, and navigating Phoenix-area traffic, there isn’t always a ton of time to prepare a healthy, nutritious meal. Ordering out helps solve the time crunch, but often it doesn’t address health concerns. However, for those looking for meals that satisfy without tanking the diet, there is a new option here in The Valley.

Chef Kristen Madison originally opened Chef Services as a meal planning service. It worked with clients to develop healthy meals that could be prepared at home. The push for her health and delicious meals proved popular enough that now, Madison has evolved her company into a physical restaurant and to-go meal destination.

Organic Chef To Go is the next step in Chef Services’ development, and it will give those looking for help staying on track with their diets a new option. Originally a private chef in Chicago, Kristen Madison received her culinary training here in Arizona at the Estrella Culinary Institute, before taking up positions in restaurants around the community. Throughout her training, she wanted to focus on healthy options, so she began working as a private chef and caterer, branding her business as Kale Chef Services.

Madison wanted to make sure people instantly knew they were dealing with healthy foods, which is why she named it after the leafy green plant. However, she also wants to let patrons know there’s more to the menu than kale, which is why the new, physical location will be known as Organic Chef to Go.

The new location will be located on Hayden Road across from Scottsdale Airpark, and it is currently scheduled to open sometime this month. It isn’t a traditional sit-down restaurant though. It is designed more for those individuals who either don’t have the time to prepare meals for themselves or patrons who want to eat healthy at home but need a little help doing so.

Organic Chef to Go, as the name suggests, will have pick-up food options. Meal delivery will also be available. And for those who want the ultimate in fresh-tasting food, there will also be an in-home food preparation service provided as well. So, for anyone looking for healthy meal options, it doesn’t matter if they would rather pick the food up, have it delivered, or have help in-home assembling and preparing it, Organic Chef to Go will assist in all of these services.

Nearly all meal plans and dietary restrictions will be covered in the assortment of meal plans, including everything from a heart-healthy diet and low sodium diet to anti-inflammatory diets and postpartum diets. To learn more about the meal options and the new physical location, check out the Kale Chef Service website.