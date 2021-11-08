Major Winter Festival Returning Soon

The art fair is returning. Debby Hudson/Unsplash

Fourth Avenue is host to some of the largest events and open gatherings not only in Tucson but in the entire state of Arizona. One of the staple events that didn’t receive the same kind of fanfare last year as it normally does is back and bigger than ever before with the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair.

The 2021 rendition of the popular fair is now in its 51st year. The event is so popular it averages over 600,000 guests over the course of the fair (which means more people visit the fair over three days than live in Tucson).

If you have never been to the fair, this is the perfect opportunity to take in the event, as it will give you a nice respite from holiday planning. Situated almost right in the middle of Thanksgiving and Christmas, this year’s 51st Annual Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair will take place December 10 through the 12, starting 10 AM every morning and lasting until dusk (although do keep in mind due to crowds this event draws, pets are not allowed).

The fair brings artists from around the world to showcase and sell their crafts. You’ll also be able to sample food from every corner of the globe. The fair takes over several city blocks, starting at the intersection of 4th Avenue and University (the 700 block) and runs down to the intersection of 4th Avenue and East 8th Street.

The artist booth locations have not yet been announced by North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that puts on many of the events around this part of town. If you want to know where certain artists and booths will be located, make sure to follow the Fourth Avenue website for updates (which will be coming soon). However, one of the best ways to take in the fair is to simply wander the streets and let specific works of art draw you in.

With the kind of crowd the Winter Fair brings in, parking nearby can prove difficult (unless you arrive before the start of the fair during any given day). To help out, there is a free shuttle service running from both the Pennington Street Garage and the Tyndal Avenue Garage. You may also want to consider parking near one of the Modern Streetcar stops, which might be easier getting in and out of your spot (instead of dealing with a mass exodus out of the garage at closing time).