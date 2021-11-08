Phoenix, AZ

Local Coffee Joint Opening New Location

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AypMe_0cpvoyrb00
A new coffee joint is opening.Nolan Issac/Unsplash

If you’re looking for your morning caffeine fix, things are about to get a little bit easier for you. Especially if you live or work in Uptown Phoenix. 

Dapper and Stout Coffee Company just opened its third location here in The Valley. While the other locations are in Glendale and downtown Phoenix, this destination will make it easier for locals and commuters to grab not only a cup of their favorite caffeinated beverage, but a tasty snack, or even meal, to go along with it. 

The new location opened its doors within the Uptown Plaza, which is situated at 100 East Camelback Road (suite 150). This location is unique when compared to its other two spots around town, in that it also has a full bar available. This way, customers can stop off for a morning energy jolt while grabbing a post-work pick-me-up on the way home. 

Dapper and Stout Coffee Company isn’t only about beverages though. The Uptown location will feature a host of treats and meals, so it’s not necessary to make multiple pit stops while on the way to work. There are sweet treats, like danishes, scones, and croissants (all of which are baked fresh). Guests can also discover a number of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. A chicken sausage bagel is a popular option, as well as the turkey and Havarti, which is served up on a pretzel bun. Other meal options include the three cheese and bacon panini, the breakfast bagel, a banana Nutella French toast, a sun-dried tomato and pesto panini, plus their “Famous’ Spicy Italian.”

For anyone who is looking to maximize their calorie count and squeeze the most protein bang for their buck, Dapper and Stout Coffee Company also has a number of protein drinks for sale, such as a strawberry-banana protein drink, a mixed berry protein drink, an orange vanilla, and even a mocha protein. As for the alcoholic drinks, there is a selection of local craft canned beer, bottles of wine, and kombucha. Of course, the location is more than just a joint to stop off and pick up something to go. For guests who stop by and stay awhile, bartenders have a full bar to work with, so classic and signature cocktails will also be available. 

The new Dapper and Stout Coffee Company is open on Sunday through Thursday, from 6 AM until 9 PM, and on Friday and Saturday, from 6 AM until 10 PM. If you’re interested in saving a few bucks while stopping by, daily happy hours run between 3 PM and 6 PM. 

