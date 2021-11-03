30 New Italian Restaurants Opening Soon

There's going to be a lot of new Italian coming to town. Unleashed Agency/Unsplash

If you live anywhere in metro Phoenix you better prepare yourself for a major influx of fast-casual Italian restaurants coming to town in the next few years. That is because Denver-based Mici Handcrafted Italian just announced it has plans to open at least 30 new restaurants throughout metro Phoenix over the next several years.

Mici Handcrafted is a relatively new entry into the world of franchise restaurants. First opened in 2004, it expanded through much of Colorado, so if you’ve vacationed there (or even just driven through), there’s a good chance you came across the restaurant.

David Doty and Lucas Farnham are the two spearheading the entry into Arizona. In fact, the Phoenix locations will be the first to open outside of Colorado. Both Doty and Farnham have ample experience working within the franchise world, as both worked with Smashburger and Black Bear Diner. Mici is, in many ways, a hybrid of Black Bear Diner and Smashburger, done up with an Italian skin over top.

The restaurants will offer a range of options, including pasta, pizzas, and gelato. The Miceli family opened their first restaurant and named it “Mici,” an abbreviated nickname they had picked up over the years. All of the recipes are based on old family recipes, many of which date back to when the family called Italy home. The Miceli family remains part of the business, with siblings Jeff, Kim, and Michael Miceli remaining on as the President, Vice President of Brand Strategy, and Vice President of Operations respectively.

The menu at each Mici Handcrafted Italian restaurant is slightly different, so while you will find staple recipes at every location, there are some local variations as well. Don’t be surprised if you see some Arizona influences on a number of the menus once restaurants start opening up here in the desert.

Some of the menu items you’ll likely see include the Caprese, casa, and Cesare salads, pepperoni, and Formaggio red sauce pizzas, or pina, vela, and DiGirolomo olive oil pizzas. Pasta dishes include a third-generation Tuscan lasagna recipe, spaghetti and meatball, alfredo, and creamy pesto. As for desserts, the homemade gelato will do the trick. Each location will have various flavors, but you can order the ice cream alternative in small, medium, and pint sizes.

There is no word yet as to specific locations in Phoenix, but with 30 opening over the next few years, chances are there will be one (or two) opening up near you. So stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.