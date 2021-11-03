Another Mexican Restaurant Opens In Town

More tacos are coming your way. Gonzalo Mendiola/Unsplash

For any lover of Mexican food, there may be no better destination in all of the United States than Tucson. It is this love affair that continually draws new Mexican restaurants, both traditionally styled and new-age influenced to the Old Pueblo. And now, there’s another restaurant joining the ranks here in metro Tucson.

Oro Valley has seen a massive influx of new restaurants over the past year. If you haven’t driven up to that area of late you may not recognize it, and new buildings continue to go up, many of which are housing the influx of restaurants, including Tacos Del Rancho.

Tacos Del Rancho is a Sonoran-based family-owned restaurant. The flavors, tastes, and smells, all hail from the Sonoran region of Mexico. Everything is homemade inside the new Oro Valley restaurant, including all the flour and corn tortillas.

The restaurant held a soft opening at the end of September to test out some of their recipes. Tacos Del Rancho then went on to officially open its doors later in October. Now, you can visit the taco joint seven days a week at its location on 6421 North Oracle Road.

Here you will find not only traditional steak tacos (made with 100% certified Angus beef), but there are a number of breakfast options as well, including chorizo con huevo, machaca con huevo, huevos rancheros, plus several breakfast burritos and even pancakes. As for the main menu, tacos, mulas, burritos, papas, caramelos, and gorditas are available with carne asada, chicken, pastor, tripa, shrimp, fish, or been options. The restaurant also offers several house-made, specialty cocktails, including the Del Rancho Margarita (made with Maestro Dobel Tequila), a scratch-made pina colada, not to mention bloody marries and micheladas.

If you are interested in checking out the Oro Valley restaurant, you can visit Sunday through Thursday, 7 AM through 10 PM. On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant is open from 7 AM until 11 PM. The best way to stay on top of everything Tacos Del Rancho is up to, including any shift in their hours of operation or their menu, you’ll want to follow them on Facebook. You can also apply for work if you’d like directly through their website.

While it is another Mexican restaurant in an already crowded field, it is one option that uses not only mostly local ingredients, but everything on the menu is house-made and nothing is brought in prepared ahead of time.