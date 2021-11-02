Several Restaurants Closed For Good in October

There's some restaurants you won't be able to visit any longer around town. Pablo Merchan Montes/Unsplash

It’s been a rough year for everyone in the food and beverage industry, and things don’t look much different for the coming months. While limit restrictions or shutdown mandates haven’t returned, food shortages and worker issues have. It has left restaurants a field of landmines to navigate, and some establishments just haven’t been able to make it out cleanly. In fact, last month alone, dozens of restaurants throughout metro Phoenix shut down. Here are a handful of the most popular that will not be serving guests this November (and beyond).

The Revelry

Restaurants focusing primarily on indoor space never really had a chance this past year. And while The Revelry does have some outdoor space dedicated to mini-golf, most of the year the restaurant, arcade, and mini-golf destination just couldn’t bring patrons in. Plus, many families opted out of group events, which put a major damper on part of the company’s business. This month the establishment called it quits.

Howler’s Restaurant and Sports Bar

There’s a number of Howler’s restaurants around the region, but not as many as there were two months ago. The Howler’s in Gilbert has closed its doors, which is the second in as many months. With hopes of consolidating, you won’t see every Howler’s close, but the Gilbert destination might not be the last.

Pulque Fine Mexican Cuisine

This Scottsdale destination just never had a chance to get solid ground under its feet. It opened right in the middle of the pandemic, and with staffing problems on top, it wasn’t able to survive the difficult year.

Brunch Cafe

This is another Scottsdale destination that wasn’t able to survive the year. Many restaurants in greater Scottsdale saw a drop-off in business as travelers didn’t stop off in the city as much as they have done so in years past. Brunch Cafe, as the name suggests, specialized in breakfast, brunch, and lunch. But after serving the community for two years, it officially closed its downs this October.

Casanova Brothers

The pizza and pasta joint in Gilbert closed its doors for good at the end of October. The large restaurant space (with minimal outdoor patio space) just couldn’t make the kind of money it needed to continue paying rent. Due to the extended shutdown, followed by restricted seating capacity, Casanova Brothers struggled throughout the pandemic and while ownership tried to make things work, it wasn’t able to do so and, as such, has decided to shut things down.