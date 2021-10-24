Big Wine Festival Coming to Town

Finally enjoy a glass of wine. Kelsey Knight/Unsplash

Looking for a way to celebrate the season, kick back, and enjoy a glass, or two, of wine? If so, the Bravo Vino Wine Festival is making its grand return to Tucson, with plenty of white, red, blends, and dessert wines for you to choose from.

Last year’s 2020 Bravo Vino Wine Festival was, like much of everything else, was canceled, so if you’ve been missing out on your outdoor social wine gatherings, you’re in luck, as this year it is here to help you start up your holiday season.

The wine festival, which is held on November 6 from 11 AM until 6 PM at The Gregory School, will offer several wines from wineries out of greater Tucson, Wilcox, as well as other locations around Arizona. This way, you can sample wine from across the state without making the long drive out.

The majority of wines will hail from Wilcox, as around 75 percent of all wineries in Arizona are located in this small region. Thanks to the chemical compound within the soul and the access to more water than the majority of the state, it makes for the optimal growing destination.

While sampling the various wines you will also be able to enjoy some of the local food that will be had. The exact spread of food services has not yet been announced, but you can expect a number of food trucks as well as in-house offerings for you to pair with your wine. Of course, there will also be expert assistance in pairing food and wine, should you need help with it.

As you munch on the food and sip on your wine, musical performances from local groups, including the Arizona Opera and the University of Arizona School of Music will put on performances for your listening enjoyment.

The Gregory School, which is where the Bravo Vino Wine Festival is being held, is an independent, non-profit school that educates students from grades five to 12. The school has one of the best student-to-teacher ratios in the entire city, with, on average, nine students per one teacher (with almost all classes under 15 students). And while the wine event is hosted on the grounds, the funds raised during the wine event will go toward the Arizona Opera’s educational program, which puts on special events both in the school and around the community.

If you’re interested in learning more about The Gregory School, you can visit the school’s website here.