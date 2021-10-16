Tucson, AZ

New Vegan Restaurant, Deli Opening Soon

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgRoE_0cTLV4QP00
Plenty of vegan food options.Nadine Primeau/Unsplash

If you’re a vegan you fully understand the difficulty in trying to find menu options at local restaurants. While many do now offer an option due to the increased popularity of vegan diets, few provide more than one or two selections, and even then, many vegan offerings may leave much to be desired. So instead of being forced into ordering from the select menu, when visiting a vegan restaurant, the entire menu is your proverbial oyster. 

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market has big plans for you and your taste buds. It is currently in the process of moving into 5071 East Fifth Street with plans on opening either by December of this year or early January of 2022. The location is already set up to house a deli, as Eli’s Deli on Fifth Street formerly occupied this location. 

Tanya Barnett, the owner of Midtown Vegan Deli and Market, wants to draw attention to all the quality vegan producers located here in Tucson and the surrounding communities. She has found that while some local grocery stores do sell some of the items, it is often difficult to find in the store, and the selections are small. That is why Tanya not only will have a robust selection within the deli, but she will also put on pop-up items from local chefs that want to further display their vegan culinary skills. 

Beyond the deli, there will be a sit-down area for patrons who want to relax and eat without rushing back home. There will also be an outdoor eating area, where patrons can both eat from the deli, and order themselves a vegan beer or wine (not all beers are vegan, as some do use fish products during the filtration process. Guinness recently changed the way it filters its beer in order to be labeled vegan because of this). 

As for the full menu you can expect, Midtown Vegan Deli and Market is still in the process of tweaking and rounding out the menu. It will also likely have some alternating menu items based on what is and isn’t in season. The best way to stay on top of what the deli will be offering for sit-down and take-out orders will be to follow them on Facebook. Here you will also receive the latest updates on the location and when the eventual opening date is announced. 

Whether you are vegan or are interested in trying one of the many non-meat options now available, Midtown Vegan Deli and Market stand to have one of the largest offerings in the community. 

