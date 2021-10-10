Tucson, AZ

Popular Hawaiian Restaurant Opening in Town

Grab yourself a taste of the islands

If you have called Tucson home for more than a few years, chances are you’ve at least made your way out to a local eegee’s to sample their locally-famous frozen ice beverage (also known as an eegee). However, the local chain restaurant doesn’t have a monopoly on frozen beverages here in town, and now there’s a new destination to help you beat the heat throughout the year. 

Hawaii is known for its shaved ice. It’s one of those things that, if you visit Hawaii, someone is going to ask if you tried the shaved ice. Well, now you don’t have to hop onto a plane to give it a try. “Wow Wow” is a Hawaiian lemonade stand that specializes in several cold and frozen beverages. 

The stand originally opened up shop in Maui back in 2012. The taste proved popular with locals and tourists alike, which is what attracted Jeff Laird to the beverage. 

While visiting the islands, Jeff tried a lemonade from Wow Wow and wanted to bring the taste back to Tucson. Located at 7705 North Oracle Road, the Hawaiian import won’t only sell freshly made lemonades and beverages(including butterfly mojito, strawberry, lava flow, and pineapple lemonade). There will also be several healthy food options as well. 

All of the menu items are made fresh, and some of those that you’ll find at the “Wow Wow” include chili-lime avocado toast, several flatbread sandwiches (such as an almond berry, and black lava), several grain bowls, as well as superfood smoothies. 

Not in the mood for a freshly squeezed beverage? There are other options as well. You can order not only one of the superfood smoothies (such as the Tropikale, which is made from coconut water, pineapple, kale, dates, bananas, and coconut butter), but you’ll also find coffee and tea on the menu. Even the coffees contain a dash of the islands, such as the Blue Hawaii, which is made using a cold brew coffee and has added Blue Spirulina vanilla within it. 

The goal of the restaurant (as well as the drive-through window) is to reduce waste, so if you order any beverages in an available mason jaw and bring the jaw back (washed, of course), you’ll receive a discount on every subsequent order you make at Wow Wow. 

Will the restaurant make you say “wow”? The only way to find out is to give it a try, as Wow Wow is open now. 

