New Parking Law Will Fine You $250

Watch where you park. Dan Gold/Unsplash

It’s an issue for any avid walkers, joggers, or anyone that uses sidewalks throughout the city: cars parked over the sidewalk. Maybe there are too many vehicles in the lot and one is now covering the sidewalk, or the owner of the property didn’t pull far enough ahead and now half of their vehicle blocks the walking path. It may seem like a minor issue (if an issue at all) to those parking their vehicles, but it forces people, their children, and their pets into the road. It’s especially dangerous for those individuals who can’t just “walk around”, due to using a wheelchair or if they are blind and used assisted devices for getting around town. After numerous complaints for years around town, the city of Tucson is about to see some changes to this, as it is now against the law.

A recent law just passed that prohibits vehicles from parking over and blocking any part of a sidewalk. If a driver does block the sidewalk with their vehicle they may return to find a $250 ticket flapping in the wind under their windshield wiper.

As the sidewalk is city property and not part of the owner’s property, it made passing the law relatively easy. It’s also seen as a safety improvement. There are, however, some exceptions to the law. If someone is loading and unloading temporarily, if there is an emergency and the vehicle needs to block the sidewalk, or if a delivery is being made to the property. For all other reasons though, the driver may receive a ticket.

In most instances around town, police will not be actively driving around, searching for these kinds of parked cars. Should they see one they have the right to assess a ticket, but instead the majority of tickets will likely come from members of the community calling and complaining about individuals who park their vehicles in such a way.

The city recommends property owners have guests park on the street and not block walkways, even if that means parking around the block.

The law has been signed and is officially in effect. So, for drivers wanting to make sure they avoid any kinds of fines, it is important to make sure the walkway is completely free of their vehicle (this includes trailer hitches and extended exhausts). Otherwise, it might start resulting in fines that, over time, can start to add up.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.