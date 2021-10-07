New Parking Law Will Fine You $250

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSJpA_0cK2kA3e00
Watch where you park.Dan Gold/Unsplash

It’s an issue for any avid walkers, joggers, or anyone that uses sidewalks throughout the city: cars parked over the sidewalk. Maybe there are too many vehicles in the lot and one is now covering the sidewalk, or the owner of the property didn’t pull far enough ahead and now half of their vehicle blocks the walking path. It may seem like a minor issue (if an issue at all) to those parking their vehicles, but it forces people, their children, and their pets into the road. It’s especially dangerous for those individuals who can’t just “walk around”, due to using a wheelchair or if they are blind and used assisted devices for getting around town. After numerous complaints for years around town, the city of Tucson is about to see some changes to this, as it is now against the law.

A recent law just passed that prohibits vehicles from parking over and blocking any part of a sidewalk. If a driver does block the sidewalk with their vehicle they may return to find a $250 ticket flapping in the wind under their windshield wiper. 

As the sidewalk is city property and not part of the owner’s property, it made passing the law relatively easy. It’s also seen as a safety improvement. There are, however, some exceptions to the law. If someone is loading and unloading temporarily, if there is an emergency and the vehicle needs to block the sidewalk, or if a delivery is being made to the property. For all other reasons though, the driver may receive a ticket. 

In most instances around town, police will not be actively driving around, searching for these kinds of parked cars. Should they see one they have the right to assess a ticket, but instead the majority of tickets will likely come from members of the community calling and complaining about individuals who park their vehicles in such a way. 

The city recommends property owners have guests park on the street and not block walkways, even if that means parking around the block. 

The law has been signed and is officially in effect. So, for drivers wanting to make sure they avoid any kinds of fines, it is important to make sure the walkway is completely free of their vehicle (this includes trailer hitches and extended exhausts). Otherwise, it might start resulting in fines that, over time, can start to add up. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
3351 followers

More from Greyson F

Tucson, AZ

Haunted Drive-Through Coming to Tucson Restaurant

Order yourself a spooky eegee while it's around.Visual Stories/Unsplash. Eegee’s has been quietly celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout the year. While it hasn’t gone to excessive lengths to promote its 50 years of being one of Tucson’s favorite sandwich and frozen beverage destinations, if you’ve stopped by in recent months you may have noticed some special offers and new menu items. That trend will continue this October, as eegee’s is crafting very special sweet treats to help you maximize your spooky Halloween spirit.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Popular Hawaiian Restaurant Opening in Town

Grab yourself a taste of the islandsElements 5 Digital/Unsplash. If you have called Tucson home for more than a few years, chances are you’ve at least made your way out to a local eegee’s to sample their locally-famous frozen ice beverage (also known as an eegee). However, the local chain restaurant doesn’t have a monopoly on frozen beverages here in town, and now there’s a new destination to help you beat the heat throughout the year.

Read full story
11 comments

HBO, J.J. Abrams Filming Here in Tucson

Get ready for filming to return to Tucson.Jakob Owens/Unsplash. For decades, movie studies turned to Tucson and its famed Old Town to craft some of the most legendary Wild West flicks. While the classical Western-themed movie has, more or less, fallen by the wayside, other movies were shot in subsequent years, although major productions have all but fallen silent here in Tucson. That is, until now,

Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Joint Restaurant and Dog Park Opening Soon

Grab food and drink with your favorite furry friend.Bet Pitasky/Unsplash. Tucson, in general, is a dog-friendly city. While it’s difficult to take your furry friend out for extended walks during the summertime, there are numerous restaurants spread around town that do allow well-behaved pets to hang out. However, these locations don’t specifically cater to dogs. In the near future, that is going to change here in Tucson.

Read full story
6 comments

New Coffee Shop Opening, Replacing Starbucks

Millions of people around the world begin their day with a cup of coffee. For some, there’s nothing more therapeutic than making it at home, and yet for others, there’s a stronger desire to go out into the world and find a coffee shop that whips up a delicious brew. For those who enjoy testing out new coffee shops here in Tucson, there’s a new destination on the list.

Read full story
15 comments
Tucson, AZ

Major Shopping Mall is Sold for $165 Million

Your shopping experience might changeJoshua Rawson Harris/Unsplash. When it comes to high-end shopping here in Tucson, few malls in the region can compete with that of La Encantada. Tucked into the Catalina Foothills area, this shopping center has everything from Tiffany’s to Crate & Barrel. But now, the massive nearly 250,000 square-foot outdoor mall has been sold.

Read full story
1 comments

1,000 Restaurants Closed, More to Follow

More restaurants will follow.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. From the outside looking in, most residents of Tucson and the rest of Arizona know it hasn’t been a great time to run a restaurant. With the number of restaurants shuttering, many of which have been serving food for decades, it’s difficult to stay on top of how many restaurants have closed their doors due to the pandemic.

Read full story
16 comments
Tucson, AZ

Tucson National Park Closing

You'll need to wait to take in the national park.Frankie Lopez/Unsplash. There are a total of 63 National Parks in the United States (although that number balloons out to over 400 when including national sites, monuments, and seashores). Arizona is home to some of the most beautiful and picturesque parks in the entire country, and while the Grand Canyon stands as the most visited park in the state, Tucson has its own unique park. However, if you have plans on visiting it any time soon, you’ll need to put those plans on the shelf.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Restaurant is Moving

Your favorite breakfast spot is moving.Najia Cam/Unsplash. When a restaurant moves into its location, it typically remains there for the long haul. Packing up everything, moving it across town, and making sure patrons know of the move isn’t always the easiest thing to do, especially for a business that relies solely on repeat traffic from customers. That, however, is exactly what The Dutch Eatery & Refuge is doing.

Read full story
1 comments

Popular Restaurant Closing Down For Good

Grab your pita while you still can.Sandie Clarke/Unsplash. The last year and a half hasn’t exactly been kind to members of the food and beverage industry here in Tucson. While there have been several new additions to the community, several favorites and long-time staple restaurants have closed their front doors for good. And now, another favorite restaurant is closing down for good as well.

Read full story
13 comments

New Burger Joint Opening, Replacing Old Burger Restaurant

Few food types have the kind of following as the classic burger. Burgers have always been popular staples throughout the United States, and Tucson is no exception. If you’re hungry for a great burger, there are plenty of spots. From fast food to fine dining, you can find a burger anywhere. And even when one burger shop closes down, one rises from its ashes. That’s exactly what’s happening here in town.

Read full story
9 comments

New Chicken Restaurants Coming Soon

Fried chicken is coming to Tucson real soon.Brian Chan. The chicken sandwich craze hit the United States hard and there hasn’t been any turning back. Most fast-food chains have released some variation of their own spicy chicken sandwich to a variety of results. And yet other chicken-centric restaurants have increased their foothold around the nation as well. Tucson was not exempt from this fad, and soon there will be another chicken restaurant joining the ranks here in town.

Read full story
3 comments

Best Mexican Restaurants Revealed

What's your favorite Mexican restaurant?Roberto Carlos Roman Don/Unsplash. Mexican food is king here in Tucson. Whether looking for a large, family restaurant, a hole-in-the-wall, a food truck, or someone selling treats out of their trunk, you can find it all here in Tucson. For outsiders and snowbirds that come to the Old Pueblo for the first time, it can be overwhelming, because each Mexican restaurant typically thrives in one particular style. Whether it’s seeking out the restaurant with the best fish tacos, the best flour tortillas, the best tortas, meat selection, and so on, the best Mexican restaurants are likely the most debatable food list in the city.

Read full story
5 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Food Truck Now Open, Selling Out

Stop on by for your own fresh food.Cesar Bretaña Gonzalex/Unsplash. Most news regarding the food industry over the past years has been negative. Whether it’s around restaurants shutting down or not being able to find enough workers, it hasn’t been a great past 16 months for most in the industry, both in Tucson and around the country. However, one local food seller has bucked the trend and, in the last year, gone from selling spicy goodies from her home to opening up a new food truck.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.

Read full story
57 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Italian Bistro Opening Soon in Tucson

Authentic Italian food is coming your way soon.Toa Heftiba/Unsplash. Comfort, Italian dining is made to be enjoyed outside, with the afternoon sun kissing your neck and a light breeze surrounding you with smells from the kitchen. Yet many of the Italian restaurants here in Tucson lack a patio area. All of that is about to change.

Read full story
5 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Burger Joint Coming to Tucson

Few foods are easier to grab while in a jam or if you’re hungry for a satisfying meal than a burger. It’s why fast food almost completely revolves around the burger industry. For burger fans in Tucson that want something more than the traditional fast food joint though, there is a new option coming to Midtown: Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Read full story
8 comments

Taco Lover's Pass Available Only in Tucson

If there’s one thing that’s better than a taco, it’s two tacos. And here in Tucson, you can now receive a taco, every day, for a month. Taco Bell is testing out what it is calling its “Taco Lover’s Pass” right here in Tucson before deciding whether or not it wishes to take the program nationally.

Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Italian Restaurant Opening, and You Can't Visit It

Have fresh Italian food delivered to you.Sorin Papa/Unsplash. Traditional Italian meals include hearty foods designed to feed both immediate and extended families. From lasagna to spaghetti, the foods are enjoyed by those of all ages, and when visiting most Italian restaurants, many leave with full bellies and the need for a nap. Tucson will see the opening of a brand new Italian, but this one is a little different.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy