New Burger Joint Opening, Replacing Old Burger Restaurant

Few food types have the kind of following as the classic burger. Burgers have always been popular staples throughout the United States, and Tucson is no exception. If you’re hungry for a great burger, there are plenty of spots. From fast food to fine dining, you can find a burger anywhere. And even when one burger shop closes down, one rises from its ashes. That’s exactly what’s happening here in town.

At 312 East Congress Street, Diablo Burger once sat as a popular destination for burger lovers. However, while that spot has closed down, a new burger restaurant will open in its place. Little Lover Burger will be serving up a number of favorites, and as it shares a kitchen with Good Oak Bar, there will also be plenty of adult beverages to be had.

Beyond just your staple hot dogs, Little Love Burger will be serving hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and a number of food types you’d swear were right out of classy 50’s dinners. The milkshakes will be made using local HUB Ice Cream. If you’re looking to avoid meat and stay along a vegetarian or vegan line, there will also be plant-based meats and gluten-free breads as well. Burritos and all-day breakfast sandwiches will be served up too if you’re not exactly craving a burger. And, if you don’t feel like going next door to grab a drink, there will be a rotating list of local craft beer.

As of right now, the opening date for Little Love Burger is set for October 20. The restaurant has been able to expedite the opening as it doesn’t have to do much tweaking, especially to the kitchen, as the previous burger restaurant was set up nicely for the current restaurant. Outside of a few interior design tweaks, the restaurant will have a semi-familiar feel to it. So, while Diablo Burger is no longer there, if you were a fan of going to that location, eating a burger, and enjoy sipping on a cocktail from Good Oak Bar, you’ll be able to relive that feeling with Little Love Burger.

If you’re interested in staying on top of the latest news from Little Love Burger, including any new menu additions they are adding, make sure to follow their Instagram page. They will also have news on any kind of job openings, so if you’re looking for work, you’ll find out more information regarding employment by sticking with their Instagram page as well.

