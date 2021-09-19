New Food Truck Now Open, Selling Out

Stop on by for your own fresh food. Cesar Bretaña Gonzalex/Unsplash

Most news regarding the food industry over the past years has been negative. Whether it’s around restaurants shutting down or not being able to find enough workers, it hasn’t been a great past 16 months for most in the industry, both in Tucson and around the country. However, one local food seller has bucked the trend and, in the last year, gone from selling spicy goodies from her home to opening up a new food truck.

The new food truck, called “Tanna’s Botannas”, is unique in Tucson in that it isn’t selling what you might typically expect from a food truck. It doesn’t focus on quick meats, tacos, mac and cheese, sandwiches, or other lunchtime foods common with the style of food vending. No, Tanna’s Botannas is selling a twist on a Mexican classic.

Spicy candies and other sweets are popular not only south of the border, but here in Tucson as well. However, most spicy, sweet treats are available in the mass-produced small baggies found before checkout registers or tucked away on random aisles in shopping centers. Tanna’s Botannas are all homemade with very specific ingredients, all while using fresh produce, to help offer up both sweeter tasting fruits, but a spicier tasting topping.

Some of the most popular items sold by Tanna’s Botannas (before opening the food truck, which just opened up for business on Saturday, September 18), include spicy mango pieces, spicy peach rings, and rim dips for cans. This way, for individuals who enjoy a spicy kick added to their beverage of choice, this dip makes it easy to add to any beverage.

Other spicy fruit offerings include spicy apple rings, spicy pineapple rings, and spicy watermelon rings. Spicy pistachios is another favorite, and for those who enjoy the spiced candy variations, there are plenty to choose from at the food truck, including spicy Sour Patch Kids, Spicy Skittles, Spicy Gummy Bears, Spicy Air Heads, Spicy Starburst, and Spicy Gushers (for kids of the 90s who want to enjoy a twist on their childhood candy favorites).

Tanna’s Botannas has been spreading throughout Tucson and growing in popularity. Before opening the food truck, the savory snacks were sold in several local businesses. This way, for those wanting to try the treats without tracking down the food truck, it is possible to do so (although the food truck will likely have a larger selection). Currently, businesses selling Tannan’s Botannas include Mark’s Ace Hardware, Liquor Dan’s, Tucson Tamale, Martins Barber & Bodega, Raes Place, Raw Smoke Shop, Morenci Ace Hardware, Super Carneceria Del Valle, Safford Ace Hardware, Oro Valley Ace Hardware, as well as the Nico’s location on 5660 East Broadway).

Many of the locations swelling the products do have specialty stands, so it shouldn’t be hard to miss. If you enjoyed the snack from the packages you purchased, or you just want to track down the product and pick it up fresh, made especially for you, you’ll want to stay on top of where the food truck is located. The best way to do that is to follow Tanna’s Borannas’ Instagram page.

