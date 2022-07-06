Casa Grande, AZ

An Elvis tribute in Casa Grande is sure to have a whole lot of shakin’ going on

Gretchen Pahia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOIN8_0gWt8h4M00
Jim Westover as ElvisFacebook screenshot

By Gretchen Pahia, Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, AZ) -- With the release of the new Elvis movie, the world is all a-buzz once again with the singer and his story. Now, Elvis fans in and around the valley can get a chance to see a special concert at the Paramount Theatre in Casa Grande. Later this month, guests will be treated to Elvis Tribute Rock & Roll Oldies Concert.

Jim Westover aka Elvis and the Speedway band will perform old classic hits and new songs in this concert open to the public. Along with director Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 release of the biopic Elvis, a media frenzy regarding the legendary singer has occurred. News about Elvis Presley and the hit movie is everywhere, from magazine covers to TV shows like 2020.

If this Elvis dust-up has caused you to need a fix of the former heartthrob’s music, an upcoming concert at the Paramount Theatre in Casa Grande may wet your whistle — the Elvis Tribute Rock & Roll Oldies Concert.

Playing the part of Elvis and his band at this event are, respectively, Jim Westover and the Speedway Band. The group will perform an array of songs, including the hits that gave Presley the nickname ‘The King of Rock and Roll,’ Westover, one of the top Elvis tribute singers, has studied the historic singer extensively and grew up watching him on television.

In addition to being a great singer, the costumes that Westover wears during his performances are exact replicas of costumes & outfits that Presley himself wore on stage during his concerts.

Westover, who is a resident of Pinal County, performs all over the country singing Elvis’ music for fans.

The concert will be held at the Paramount Theatre in Casa Grande at 420 N. Florence Street, Casa Grande.

The event is on Tuesday, July 26 between 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for sale now, $25 for general admission and $30 for reserved seating.

Food and drink will be available for separate purchase as well.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# elvis# entertainment# concert# elvisfans

Comments / 2

Published by

Gretchen has immense media and public relations experience, is an award-winning television news producer and has been published in a number of publications. Native to Arizona and is a graduate of Northern Arizona University.

Peoria, AZ
172 followers

More from Gretchen Pahia

Pinal County, AZ

Home inventory is going up in Pinal County, a good sign for people looking to move to area

(Pinal County, AZ) - After three weeks of increases, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.70% in the Valley and home sales in Pinal County are still going strong.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Safe space for men: local organization holds retreat just for men

(Queen Creek, AZ) -- Men in and around Pinal County now have an opportunity to gather and spend time with other men, thanks to the Copper Cactus Ranch Men’s Retreat organization. The organization is an all-male, bed and breakfast retreat which caters to men of all races, sexual orientation, who are 21-years old and older.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Seasonal creepy crawlers: How to keep your pets safe from summertime bugs

(Pinal County, AZ) – People spend the summer months in the Arizona desert keeping on the lookout for scorpions, bugs, snakes, and more but what about our pets. Whether you are worried about spiders or scorpions in your home, snakes in your yard, or even during an early morning hike, animal owners need to be aware of all the creatures crawling around our region.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Local law enforcement issues warning to parents about online predators

(Pinal County, AZ) – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a new warning from the FBI Phoenix Field office for local parents and caregivers. The warning informs parents about increased incidents involving sextortion of young children. According to a news release from the FBI, they are seeing more reports of adults posing as young girls, trying to coerce young boys through social media to post sexual images and videos to extort money.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Water drop: Casa Grande road warriors give back to communities in need

(Casa Grande, AZ) – The Desert Sky Mustang Car Club is giving back to communities that give so much. For the last couple of months, Casa Grande based club has been holding their “Mission Possible” water drive. They asked all their members to donate water and then that water will be donated to the Casa Grande Food Bank, as they work to help those in need this summer.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Summer skincare 101: Protection tips from Valley physician

(Pinal County, AZ) - Many residents throughout Pinal County are getting ready for summer vacations with family and friends. While you pack up the usual items, it is easy to forget how quickly summer travel can wreak havoc on personal skincare routines.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Cool off and chow down at a weekly event hosted by the city of Casa Grande

(Casa Grande, AZ) – We’ve all heard of dine and dash, but why not dine and splash? The City of Casa Grande is holding a family-friendly Splash, Dine & Dash event every Wednesday in June, beginning June 8.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

Splashy fun in Florence: The Aquatic Center is open for business

(Florence, AZ) – Good news for residents in Florence looking for a place to cool off this summer. The Florence Aquatic Center has opened its door for a season of water-oriented fun.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Traveling this summer? Protect your money

(Pinal County, AZ) – Summer travel season is here, and the best pre-trip part is thinking about where to visit and what sights to see. There are, however, some practical tasks that come along with the planning.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Eight-legged and potentially dangerous: Home safety tips for a sting-free scorpion season

(Pinal County, AZ) – The summer months mean hot weather, and it is time to keep an eye out for scorpions. Arizona has 50 different species of scorpions, and they love to be active during the summer months, crawling from hibernation and potentially into homes throughout Pinal County and the rest of the state.

Read full story
3 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Barking news: Special pet vaccination event being held in Pinal County

(Maricopa, AZ ) The Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) is holding a special event for pet owners this weekend. The Maricopa Wells Veterinary Hospital in Pinal County is offering a special vaccination clinic for dogs and cats, as a great way to keep community animals healthy. The clinic is open to any area resident, their pets do not have to be a patient of the clinic.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Crime scene investigation: High school students invited to participate in a unique, hands-on summer camp

(Florence, AZ) High-school-aged residents in Pinal County are getting the opportunity for hands-on, in-person specialty learning thanks to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office. Students are invited to register for a two-day Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) summer camp program through the county.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Saving water: Conservation tips for the summer season

(Pinal County, AZ) The hot summer months are usually a great time to splash in the pool, and cool off with sprinklers or a water hose. However, before you flip on the faucet, or fill up that pool, there are some things you need to make sure you do to ensure you preserve and conserve water resources as we head into the heavily drought-ridden time of year.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Heating up: Tips to help prevent wildfires this summer

(Pinal County, AZ) Summer isn’t even here yet, but wildfire dangers are very high across Arizona. So far this year, we’ve already witnessed hundreds of wildfires across the state.

Read full story
San Tan Valley, AZ

Start your engines: community car show held San Tan Valley

(San Tan Valley, AZ) Car enthusiasts are invited to join one another for a fun community event. The Saturday Night Cruise In car show, which is run by a local group of car enthusiasts, is planned for May 7 at the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in San Tan Valley.

Read full story
1 comments
San Tan Valley, AZ

Aloha: Celebrate Hawaiian culture at Central Arizona College luau

(San Tan Valley, AZ) Central Arizona College culinary students are holding a special event for the community — the Mise En Place Luau. Authentic Hawaiian food will be prepared and served by the students of the culinary arts program. The students are taught by dedicated and experienced chefs on-site at the college.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

It’s tee time for the annual PSCO Victim Services Golf Tournament

2021 PSCO Victim Services Golf TournamentCourtesy: Pinal County Sheriff's Office. (Casa Grande, AZ) – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is holding a fundraising golf tournament in May, and they are still looking for players as well as donations. The public is invited to come out for a day filled with golf, food, and fun.

Read full story
Coolidge, AZ

Community invited to several performing arts events at Central Arizona College

Signal Peak CampusCourtesy of Central Arizona College. (Coolidge, AZ) – Central Arizona College (CAC) is home to great educational options, but area residents may also not know that it is also home to several exciting community events. In fact, there are several events planned over the next few weeks.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

Now hiring: Florence Unified School District to hold hiring event for dozens of positions

(Florence, AZ) – If you are like thousands of Arizona residents right now, you might be looking for a job. Whether you have experience in education or not, there are multiple job openings in the Florence Unified School District that need to be filled right away.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy