An Elvis tribute in Casa Grande is sure to have a whole lot of shakin’ going on

Jim Westover as Elvis Facebook screenshot

By Gretchen Pahia, Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, AZ) -- With the release of the new Elvis movie, the world is all a-buzz once again with the singer and his story. Now, Elvis fans in and around the valley can get a chance to see a special concert at the Paramount Theatre in Casa Grande. Later this month, guests will be treated to Elvis Tribute Rock & Roll Oldies Concert.

Jim Westover aka Elvis and the Speedway band will perform old classic hits and new songs in this concert open to the public. Along with director Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 release of the biopic Elvis, a media frenzy regarding the legendary singer has occurred. News about Elvis Presley and the hit movie is everywhere, from magazine covers to TV shows like 2020.

If this Elvis dust-up has caused you to need a fix of the former heartthrob’s music, an upcoming concert at the Paramount Theatre in Casa Grande may wet your whistle — the Elvis Tribute Rock & Roll Oldies Concert.

Playing the part of Elvis and his band at this event are, respectively, Jim Westover and the Speedway Band. The group will perform an array of songs, including the hits that gave Presley the nickname ‘The King of Rock and Roll,’ Westover, one of the top Elvis tribute singers, has studied the historic singer extensively and grew up watching him on television.

In addition to being a great singer, the costumes that Westover wears during his performances are exact replicas of costumes & outfits that Presley himself wore on stage during his concerts.

Westover, who is a resident of Pinal County, performs all over the country singing Elvis’ music for fans.

The concert will be held at the Paramount Theatre in Casa Grande at 420 N. Florence Street, Casa Grande.

The event is on Tuesday, July 26 between 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for sale now, $25 for general admission and $30 for reserved seating.

Food and drink will be available for separate purchase as well.