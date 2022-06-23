Seasonal creepy crawlers: How to keep your pets safe from summertime bugs

Gretchen Pahia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3Hta_0gK79tP400
Getty Images

By Gretchen Pahia / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) – People spend the summer months in the Arizona desert keeping on the lookout for scorpions, bugs, snakes, and more but what about our pets.

Whether you are worried about spiders or scorpions in your home, snakes in your yard, or even during an early morning hike, animal owners need to be aware of all the creatures crawling around our region.

According to Katelyn Garcia, education director at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, it isn’t just scorpions residents need to worry about. “With the warm temperatures and monsoon season there are a few reptiles and amphibians that come to mind. Rattlesnakes, which inject venom, are going to be looking for places to hide or find water sources while it is hot. Sonoran Desert Toads, which are poisonous if licked or eaten, will be spotted as monsoons roll in. Both rattlesnakes and toads can be harmful to pets.”

If you think your animal might be the victim of a scorpion bite, here are some symptoms to be on the lookout for.

  • Your pet may bark, yelp, or whimper
  • Localized pain - licking, limping, rubbing, or scratching
  • Shortened breathing, loss of appetite, trouble swallowing, watery eyes, dilated pupils, or drooling
  • In extreme cases, you may see rolling eyes, tremors, agitation, excessive urination, diarrhea, vomiting, hypertension, or collapsing

If you fear there might be a snake, toad or other creature, here are some of the symptoms to watch for.

  • Depending on the encounter, possible signs to watch for could include (but not be limited to) swelling, sensitive areas, whimpering, unusual aggression
  • Also, change in breathing, lethargy, or vomiting,

David Gilmer, COO of Scorpion Repel says there are some easy ways you can keep the scorpions out of your home. “Sealing your home is always the first step to take when protecting your pets and your loved ones. Keep windows and doors closed as much as possible, cut back your landscaping from touching the exterior of your home, and make sure wood piles and debris are kept in areas where pets can’t go unsupervised.”

Garcia adds that there are also ways to protect the pets from snakes, toads, and other creatures. “Installing snake fencing to prevent the from entering your yard, taking your dog to snake avoidance training, and always keeping pets on a leash helps reduce the chance of hazardous encounters.”

While very serious scorpion stings are unlikely in Arizona, Gilmer offers this advice. “If you think your pet has been stung by an Arizona bark scorpion, it’s best to consult your veterinarian immediately and get checked out by a professional. Temporary ice compression can help alleviate the pain and prevent your pet from licking the wound. The veterinarian will remove the stinger if necessary and can prescribe pain medications to help your pet handle the effects of the sting.”

Garcia is offering the same insights for other bites and stings. “If there has been possible contact with a venomous or poisonous critter, the best course of action is to get your pet to the veterinarian as soon as possible. Do not give your animal any medication until you see a vet, no matter what the internet says.”

For more information on scorpion stings and symptoms, check out Scorpion Repel online. For more from the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, head to their website.

