Local law enforcement issues warning to parents about online predators

Gretchen Pahia

Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Gretchen Pahia

(Pinal County, AZ) – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a new warning from the FBI Phoenix Field office for local parents and caregivers.

The warning informs parents about increased incidents involving sextortion of young children. According to a news release from the FBI, they are seeing more reports of adults posing as young girls, trying to coerce young boys through social media to post sexual images and videos to extort money.

According to Sean Kaul, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s Phoenix Field office, while it is challenging, parents need to talk to their kids about this subject. “Disrupting these criminals is difficult, but the best ways to do just that are through awareness, education, and having important discussions with your children about their online safety.”

Sextortion is when an adult reaches out to a minor over social media or online platforms to communicate and engage in conversations. The recent scheme the FBI has been noticing is when a predator poses as a young girl trying to manipulate a young male, typically between the ages of 14 to 17, to share sexual photos and videos. The predator then tells the victim they have made recordings and require money to prevent them from being posted online.

The FBI shares the following tips to help to protect parents and children online:

  1. Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out much information about you or your children.
  2. Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
  3. Be aware that people can pretend to be anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is whom they claim to be.
  4. Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and ask them to start talking to you on a different platform.
  5. Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.
  6. Remind children that once they send photos online, it is out there forever.

If you think you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion, you are urged to contact the Pinal County Sheriff’s office at 520-866-5111 or call the Phoenix FBI office at 623-466-1999.

Gretchen has immense media and public relations experience, is an award-winning television news producer and has been published in a number of publications. Native to Arizona and is a graduate of Northern Arizona University.

