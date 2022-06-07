Cool off and chow down at a weekly event hosted by the city of Casa Grande

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

By Gretchen Pahia / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, AZ) – We’ve all heard of dine and dash, but why not dine and splash? The City of Casa Grande is holding a family-friendly Splash, Dine & Dash event every Wednesday in June, beginning June 8.

Families are encouraged to come out and beat the heat, cooling off at the Splash Pad every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Carr McNatt Park.

According to Mindy Pieper, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Casa Grande, this event is aimed at bringing the community together with two fun things – water and food. “We wanted to offer a fun summer activity that families could enjoy together while kids are on summer break. It also gives parents a break from cooking as we will have several food trucks on site. The event and activities are all free, each week we will have 4-6 different food trucks that will charge various fees for their menu items.”

All of the events are open to the entire community, you do not need to make a reservation to attend. Not only will the splash pad be open and operating, but there will also be lawn games and music.

On June 22, the city is partnering with the Casa Grande Fire Department and SRP to highlight the importance of water safety and watching your kids around water year-round. There will be giveaways, water safety information, food trucks, activities, and the fire department will have a truck on site to spray kids with water hoses.

Carr McNatt Park is located at 1115 N. Brown Ave., Casa Grande, AZ. For more information on the events each week, you can log onto the city’s website or on social media at @CGParksRec.