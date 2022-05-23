Eight-legged and potentially dangerous: Home safety tips for a sting-free scorpion season

Gretchen Pahia

By Gretchen Pahia

(Pinal County, AZ) – The summer months mean hot weather, and it is time to keep an eye out for scorpions. Arizona has 50 different species of scorpions, and they love to be active during the summer months, crawling from hibernation and potentially into homes throughout Pinal County and the rest of the state.

David Gilmer of Scorpion Repel, who treats homes throughout Pinal County, says we have a big problem statewide. “Nearly every Arizona resident will see the native Arizona bark scorpion, especially during the summer months here in the Phoenix valley. The goal is to keep our families, and loved ones protected and avoid being stung by the venomous critter."

Helpful tips:

  • If you see one scorpion, it’s recommended to remove it from your home. Unfortunately, it’s likely there are others nearby. The easiest way to find a scorpion is to use a blacklight to make the scorpion glow. Be sure to look behind and under items on the floor or hanging on your walls, as they tend to be good at hiding.
  • Everyone reacts differently to scorpion stings. While some people may need to seek medical attention immediately, others will see their reaction clear after a short time following the sting. Keep a close eye on any sting and if you are concerned, call a medical professional
  • A great way to try and keep scorpions out of your home is to keep trees, bushes, and debris cleared away. Be sure to seal all your doors and windows around the house to help prevent scorpions from entering. Pest control services typically help reduce all the other creatures’ scorpions hunt, hopefully reducing the number of scorpions at your home.
  • Neighborhoods near water sources or citrus groves tend to see higher numbers of scorpions. New construction areas are also prone to high scorpion activity as their natural habitat is being disrupted, and scorpions are also known to live in palm trees.

Living in the desert, we share a home with various critters, some benign and others harmful. Be vigilant and keep an eye out for scorpions to prevent stings, especially now through October.

