Barking news: Special pet vaccination event being held in Pinal County

By Gretchen Pahia / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Maricopa, AZ ) The Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) is holding a special event for pet owners this weekend.

The Maricopa Wells Veterinary Hospital in Pinal County is offering a special vaccination clinic for dogs and cats, as a great way to keep community animals healthy. The clinic is open to any area resident, their pets do not have to be a patient of the clinic.

The veterinary hospital will be offering the following vaccinations:

Rabies Vaccines: $10

Combo Dog: $25

Combo Cat: $25

Bordatella: $15

Not only can you get vaccinations at the event, but you can also get your dog licensed. The staff at Maricopa Wells Veterinary Hospital asks that all dogs must brought in on leashes, and all cats be brought in carriers.

The PCACC says events like these are vital. “Prevention is better than a cure. We ask that everyone vaccinate and protect you fur-ever furry friend.”

The vaccination event will be held on Saturday, May 21st at Maricopa Wells Veterinary Hospital located at 41620 W. Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, Suite 101, Maricopa. The 3-hour-event runs from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Call 520-568-6645 for more information.

If you are looking for a pet to bring home, the PCACC is holding a couple of upcoming adoption events as well.

The first adoption event will be held on Saturday, May 21 at The Home Depot located at 1546 East Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande.

The second adoption event will be held on Saturday, March 28 at AZ Notary & Fingerprinting, LLC at 211 North Florence Street, Suite 2 in Casa Grande.

For more information, visit the website or call 520-509-3555.