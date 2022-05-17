Crime scene investigation: High school students invited to participate in a unique, hands-on summer camp

Getty Images

By Gretchen Pahia / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Florence, AZ) High-school-aged residents in Pinal County are getting the opportunity for hands-on, in-person specialty learning thanks to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office. Students are invited to register for a two-day Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) summer camp program through the county.

The county teamed up with Poston Butte High School and other partnering agencies to bring this event to life. Participants will navigate a mock crime scene, work to solve a case, work to bring criminals to justice with formal charges, and watch real attorneys argue guilt or innocence. This is an opportunity for participating students to get real-life experience.

The event is a free camp for high school students and will give them an in-depth look at the entire criminal justice process. One of the highlights of the course is that students get to see the case tried with actual attorneys, in front of Pinal County Superior Court Judge Delia Neal.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer says this will be an exciting experience for all who are taking part. "We wanted to partner with local teachers and experts in the field to provide a free educational event that will expose our local students to the full gamut of the criminal justice field. The work we do in criminal justice is exciting and multi-faceted area and we are hoping this event will encourage our next generation of leaders to explore entering the field.”

The camp will be held at the Pinal County Courthouse at 971 North Jason Lopez Circle, Florence. The camp is scheduled for June 9 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There are a few spots still available, students can register online.